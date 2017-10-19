trending Sponsored Content

Todd Villeneuve Joins Display Group as Account Manager

10/19/2017

Display Group, Detroit’s most innovative full-service event specialist, recently added Todd Villeneuve as a new account manager.



Todd’s addition to the Display Group team brings 16 years of experience in event rental sales. Todd joins Display Group after spending the majority of his career with Event Theory/Special Event Rental. In his previous role, Todd supervised multiple vendors, logistics and comprehensive event management. Specializing in corporate events and weddings, Todd is well versed in creating memorable customer experiences throughout Michigan. Todd will continue his focus on the wedding industry, and utilizing Display Group’s extensive inventory. Todd’s vast event experience will benefit Display Group and our clients.



"Todd is a great addition to our existing sales team and has the experience necessary to make an immediate impact," said Rick Portwood, President & C.E.O.





About Display Group

Established in 1991, with a history that dates to 1922, Display Group is located in the historic Packard Building 22. Display Group specializes in the design and creation of both temporary and permanent environments for a diverse group of clients. Since 1991, Display Group has perfected a core group of competencies for the event production industry. With an emphasis on quality and service, we offer our clients turn-key solutions for any event. Our 300,000 square foot facility houses a wide ranging inventory of rental props and décor; specialty event and furniture rentals; a graphic and portable modular display shop; and a custom design-and-build studio. No matter what the challenge, Display Group is here to provide our clients with practical solutions to any event-related challenge. For more information go to





Contact:

jdombrowski@displaygroup.com









