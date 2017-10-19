trending Sponsored Content

Maritz Global Events Launches Design Studio

Maritz Global Events announces the launch of Design Studio – a solution that provides enhanced client services around the company’s industry-leading experience design methodology. The creation of Design Studio allows Maritz Global Events to deliver a total event experience for its clients and their guests.



Through the deployment of Maritz Global Events’ unique people-centered, science-based experience design methodology, the company identified specific services that could be enhanced to create better experiences for its clients and their guests. These strategic services include event assessment and diagnostics, event content and communications, brand amplification, guest engagement and insights, and wellness and social responsibility, as well as others.



“We’ve been given a really cool opportunity to help organizations explore different ways to design better guest experiences, while also creating better alignment of the event with the business’ objectives and goals,” said Greg Bogue, chief experience architect, Maritz Global Events. “Design Studio is a solution that takes us from just exploring better experiences in a room or on a piece of paper to activating those experiences in the real world.”



Over the last two years, Maritz Global Events has conducted more than 90 Experience Design Labs with clients from a variety of markets including corporate, association and tradeshow. After gaining a strategic framework for an event, clients often needed help with implementing ideas generated from the Experience Design Labs.



“Following our Experience Design Labs, we have so many great ideas that can’t be implemented due to a client organization’s lack of internal resources,” Bogue said. “Our solution allows us to carry the implementation forward on behalf of our client while keeping the event strategy intact and ensuring the delivery of richer, fuller and greater guest experiences.”



Design Studio, led by Bogue, will work with Maritz Global Events’ existing and prospective clients to create a total event experience immersed in experience design thinking.





About Maritz Global Events

Maritz Global Events brings together the industry-leading power of Maritz Travel and Experient to transform people and business through the event experience. For decades, our family of brands has been designing and delivering exceptional global experiences to our clients and their guests. As an industry leader, Maritz Global Events leverages its strong global partnerships, cutting-edge technology and negotiating power to provide exceptional event experience to each guest, every time, everywhere. For more information, visit our website at





