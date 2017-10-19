|
|
|
|
|
People
InProduction Adds Tim Miller as Director of Business Development
10/19/2017
InProduction, a leader in the event services industry, announced today that Tim Miller has joined the company as Director of Business Development. In his new role, Miller will lead the expansion of InProduction's products and services into the marketplace, which has grown substantially in the last few years.
Miller brings a wealth of experience, having spent more than 20 years in the sports and entertainment industry. He has played a leadership role in the development and production of numerous successful local, national and international events, including the 2015 UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, Virginia.
"Tim's experience as an event owner and operator is a valuable addition to our team as we continue to expand into new markets with new products and strive to provide the best service to our clients. He brings a valuable perspective that enables him to have a deep understanding of the client's challenges, because he has been there," said John Campanelli, InProduction's CEO.
"I am excited to join the team at InProduction and leverage my experience in the event industry to the benefit of new and existing clients. I will be focused on building new relationships and identifying opportunities to build strategic partnerships in new market segments," said Miller.
In addition to Business Development, Miller will be responsible for leading the marketing and communications team at InProduction.
About InProduction
InProduction began as SGA Production Services and T&B Equipment, which each have more than forty years of experience as a provider of specialized venue-transformation services. Today, InProduction is a leading national provider of high-quality temporary audience risers, stadium seating, staging, flooring, drapery and scenery for sporting, corporate, and entertainment events. InProduction's extensive inventory can be customized to suit any venue. The company has a team of experts that understands how to create and expand presentation environments, and flawlessly execute to deliver spectacular results for clients. The company, headquartered in Chicago, IL, can service clients across the country from additional facilities in Ashland, VA; Atlanta, GA; Dallas, TX; Lansing, MI; Las Vegas, NV; Orlando, FL; and Phoenix, AZ. For more information go to www.InProduction.net.
Contact:
marketing@inproduction.net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|