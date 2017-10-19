WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
Topics Magazine Find It EXHIBITORLIVE eTrak FastTrak Certification Awards News Advertise
News
Breaking
News
Sponsored
Content
Associations/
Press
Awards
Company
News
International
New
Products
People
Shows
& Events
Venues
& Destinations
EXHIBITOR
News
trending
Sponsored Content
Engagement - Creating Connections with Customers Shows & Events
PACK EXPO Scholarships Award $30,000 to Support Future Workforce Company News
SPARGO, Inc. Certified as MedTech Europe Trusted Partner EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Registration is Now Open Shows & Events
Avery Dennison is 'Pioneering Change' and the Circular Economy at Labelexpo Europe 2017 Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths Venues & Destinations
HelmsBriscoe Receives Visit Phoenix’s Visitor Industry Champion Award People
Exhibit Industry Pioneer John Hasbrouck Succumbs to Accident Injuries
submit your news
email newsletter
Shows & Events
Leaders in Event Tech Confirmed to Speak at Transform Europe
10/19/2017
Expert event tech influencers and representatives from the world’s leading exhibition organisers have just been announced as speakers for Transform Europe, a new conference tackling the data, analytics and digital strategy revolution within the exhibition industry.

Taking place at Savoy Place, London on Wednesday 6th December 2017, the conference is being presented by global strategy consultancy and creators of Globex, AMR International.

Designed to help exhibition organisers tackle data and digital transformation, Transform Europe will attract C-level executives who are responsible for strategy, data and digital development from the main European exhibition organisers and venues.

The programme has been curated under the watchful eye of an experienced event tech savvy content committee, who have overseen the project since the event was conceived earlier this year. It addresses some of the immediate data and digital challenges facing the industry and gives delegates insight into opportunities that can improve the longevity of their event portfolios as well as their bottom lines.

Members of the content committee include:
  • Stephan Forseilles, Head of Technology and Digital Transformation, Artexis Easyfairs
  • Tim Groot, Co-Founder & CEO, Grip
  • Antony Reeve-Crook, Author, journalist, Consultant, Arcimedia Ltd
  • Matthias (Tesi) Baur, Founder and Senior Consultant, MBB-Media
  • Denzil Rankine, Executive Chairman, AMR International
  • Florent Jarry, Director, AMR International
The conference will comprise of a range of sessions with future forecasting, live case studies and panel discussions formats throughout the day.

Session highlights include:
  • Denzil Rankine, Executive Chairman, AMR International: Test & learn vs longer term vision: how to think about data & digital strategy
  • Christine Andrews, Managing Director, DQM GRC; Gunnar Heinrich, CEO, adventics GmbH: What new opportunities does GDPR open up for organisers?
  • Vincent Aydin, Digital Sales Manager, Messe Munich: The show must go on - how to win in your industry in a no-trade show period
  • Matthias (Tesi) Baur, Founder and Senior Consultant, MBB- Media; Stephan Forseilles, Head of Technology and Digital Transformation, Artexis Easyfairs: UFI Digital Awards - How award-winning tech is changing marketing and matchmaking
  • Mykyta Fastovets, Chief Technology Officer, Expoplatform; Carsten Pleiser, Founder & Director, Event Tech Partner: Consolidation vs fragmentation. Who will be the event tech winners and does it matter for organisers?
  • Rob Chapman, Managing Director, Founders Intelligence; Govind Sharma, Director of Event Technology, UBM: Co-development with event tech providers: the road to successful innovation?
  • Adam Parry, Co-founder, Event Tech Live, Event Tech News, Event Tech Awards: Looking Beyond: Two Event Tech Award winners case studies
  • Ailis McKernan, Head of Digital, AMR International: Looking beyond: transforming the event and the organiser
Registration for Transform Europe is now live via www.transformeurope.net.


About AMR International
As the world leader in strategy consulting to the events industry, AMR's mission is to act as a guide to its transformation. With more than 25 years’ experience, AMR supports every aspect of event transformation, from group and market entry strategy, acquisition search, commercial due diligence and performance improvement through to pricing, digital strategy and data analytics. AMR has offices in London, New York, Paris and New Delhi, as well as on-the-ground experience in 40-plus countries. For more information go to www.amrinternational.com.


Contact:
denzil.rankine@amrinternational.com






FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
Pop-Up
Abex Exhibits
Exhibit Producers
Echelon Design, Inc.
Traffic Builders
Interactive Entertainment Group
Mobile Marketing Manufacturers
Steel Space
>> More Products



Join the EXHIBITOR Community Search the Site
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
 MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
 FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
 EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
 ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
 FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
 CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
 AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
 NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott