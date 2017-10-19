|
|
|
|
|
Shows & Events
Leaders in Event Tech Confirmed to Speak at Transform Europe
10/19/2017
Expert event tech influencers and representatives from the world’s leading exhibition organisers have just been announced as speakers for Transform Europe, a new conference tackling the data, analytics and digital strategy revolution within the exhibition industry.
Taking place at Savoy Place, London on Wednesday 6th December 2017, the conference is being presented by global strategy consultancy and creators of Globex, AMR International.
Designed to help exhibition organisers tackle data and digital transformation, Transform Europe will attract C-level executives who are responsible for strategy, data and digital development from the main European exhibition organisers and venues.
The programme has been curated under the watchful eye of an experienced event tech savvy content committee, who have overseen the project since the event was conceived earlier this year. It addresses some of the immediate data and digital challenges facing the industry and gives delegates insight into opportunities that can improve the longevity of their event portfolios as well as their bottom lines.
Members of the content committee include:
Session highlights include:
About AMR International
As the world leader in strategy consulting to the events industry, AMR's mission is to act as a guide to its transformation. With more than 25 years’ experience, AMR supports every aspect of event transformation, from group and market entry strategy, acquisition search, commercial due diligence and performance improvement through to pricing, digital strategy and data analytics. AMR has offices in London, New York, Paris and New Delhi, as well as on-the-ground experience in 40-plus countries. For more information go to www.amrinternational.com.
Contact:
denzil.rankine@amrinternational.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
