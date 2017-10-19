trending Sponsored Content

Leaders in Event Tech Confirmed to Speak at Transform Europe

Tweet 10/19/2017

Expert event tech influencers and representatives from the world’s leading exhibition organisers have just been announced as speakers for Transform Europe, a new conference tackling the data, analytics and digital strategy revolution within the exhibition industry.



Taking place at Savoy Place, London on Wednesday 6th December 2017, the conference is being presented by global strategy consultancy and creators of Globex, AMR International.



Designed to help exhibition organisers tackle data and digital transformation, Transform Europe will attract C-level executives who are responsible for strategy, data and digital development from the main European exhibition organisers and venues.



The programme has been curated under the watchful eye of an experienced event tech savvy content committee, who have overseen the project since the event was conceived earlier this year. It addresses some of the immediate data and digital challenges facing the industry and gives delegates insight into opportunities that can improve the longevity of their event portfolios as well as their bottom lines.



Members of the content committee include: Stephan Forseilles, Head of Technology and Digital Transformation, Artexis Easyfairs

Tim Groot, Co-Founder & CEO, Grip

Antony Reeve-Crook, Author, journalist, Consultant, Arcimedia Ltd

Matthias (Tesi) Baur, Founder and Senior Consultant, MBB-Media

Denzil Rankine, Executive Chairman, AMR International

Florent Jarry, Director, AMR International The conference will comprise of a range of sessions with future forecasting, live case studies and panel discussions formats throughout the day.



Session highlights include: Denzil Rankine, Executive Chairman, AMR International: Test & learn vs longer term vision: how to think about data & digital strategy

Christine Andrews, Managing Director, DQM GRC; Gunnar Heinrich, CEO, adventics GmbH: What new opportunities does GDPR open up for organisers?

Vincent Aydin, Digital Sales Manager, Messe Munich: The show must go on - how to win in your industry in a no-trade show period

Matthias (Tesi) Baur, Founder and Senior Consultant, MBB- Media; Stephan Forseilles, Head of Technology and Digital Transformation, Artexis Easyfairs: UFI Digital Awards - How award-winning tech is changing marketing and matchmaking

Mykyta Fastovets, Chief Technology Officer, Expoplatform; Carsten Pleiser, Founder & Director, Event Tech Partner: Consolidation vs fragmentation. Who will be the event tech winners and does it matter for organisers?

Rob Chapman, Managing Director, Founders Intelligence; Govind Sharma, Director of Event Technology, UBM: Co-development with event tech providers: the road to successful innovation?

Adam Parry, Co-founder, Event Tech Live, Event Tech News, Event Tech Awards: Looking Beyond: Two Event Tech Award winners case studies

Ailis McKernan, Head of Digital, AMR International: Looking beyond: transforming the event and the organiser Registration for Transform Europe is now live via





About AMR International

As the world leader in strategy consulting to the events industry, AMR's mission is to act as a guide to its transformation. With more than 25 years’ experience, AMR supports every aspect of event transformation, from group and market entry strategy, acquisition search, commercial due diligence and performance improvement through to pricing, digital strategy and data analytics. AMR has offices in London, New York, Paris and New Delhi, as well as on-the-ground experience in 40-plus countries. For more information go to





Contact:

denzil.rankine@amrinternational.com









