New Products
Super Bright LEDs Adds Three New LED Display Banner Lights
10/19/2017
Super Bright LEDs—A leading online retailer for LED lights—has recently added three new LED display banner lights to their existing line of trade show lighting products.
These powerful LED display lights are designed for trade show lighting, exhibition lighting, portable booth lighting, retail display lighting, museum exhibits, and more. New styles include a display light with built-in LEDs as well as open-face and shaded fixtures designed for 12-volt MR16 LED bulbs.
Each light has a 360-degree swiveling, tiltable head for directing illumination where it's needed. Included rubberized clamps as well as spyder and coyote attachments allow for mounting on any type of display, and additional mounting bracket/clamp styles are also available. All display lights are available in silver or black finishes and come equipped with power supplies and 8-14.5-foot power cords.
Super Bright LEDs has been providing customers with 15 years of excellent service, expertise, and quality LED technology. Independent test labs along with the knowledge base of trained experts and engineers allow them to provide dependable information and products. For more information about the new LED display banner lights, other LED lights, or Super Bright LEDs, visit www.superbrightleds.com.
Contact:
josh-d@superbrightleds.com
