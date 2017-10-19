trending Sponsored Content

Associations/Press

Meetings Industry Council's 24th Annual Serving Up Hope Luncheon in Denver, Nov. 7

Tweet 10/19/2017

The Meetings Industry Council of Colorado (MIC) is excited to announce the dates for our 24th Annual Serving Up Hope Luncheon (SUH). Over the past 24 years, MIC has collaborated with the Food Bank of the Rockies to help raise awareness, food donations, and money for the local charity.



The luncheon will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at the Denver Mart, bringing thirteen Colorado hospitality organizations together with over 800 industry professionals from around the state to recognize the partnership and annual fundraising event with the Food Bank of the Rockies.



The Meeting Industry Council is excited to announce our co-chairs for the 2017 Serving Up Hope luncheon who will be spearheading this year’s event.



Sidney Stoper is no stranger to MIC, as the Immediate Past Chair of the Council, he will be bringing his MIC experience to helping plan and execute another successful luncheon. “Serving Up Hope is one of my favorite events of the year! I love that the meeting and events community comes together annually to support the Food Bank of the Rockies.” states Stoper.



New to SUH in 2017, co-chair Carol Lathrop, CMP, with IMESevents will be bringing over 20 years of experience managing all types of events. Bringing together the experience and leadership of both Sidney and Carol, we are looking forward to another sold out luncheon raising more money and awareness to the Food Bank of the Rockies.



“What a way to kick off the holiday season! Serving Up Hope brings 13 event industry organizations together, attracts 850 attendees, 18 food vendors, and raises approximately $30,000 for the Food Bank of the Rockies. A team of 23 volunteers have come together to make this event a reality. I am so grateful to be a part of it all!” States Carol Lathrop. “Serving Up Hope is one of my favorite events of the year! I love that the meeting and events community comes together annually to support the Food Bank of the Rockies.” states Lathrop.



Tickets are on sale now, so be sure to reserve your seat or table before the event sells out. Register now at:



Food Bank of the Rockies (FBR), a non-profit organization, distributed 41.3 million pounds of food last year through their direct service programs and partner agencies, serving clients in Northern Colorado, including Metro Denver, and the entire state of Wyoming. 1 in 7 Coloradans, including 1 in 4 Colorado children, struggle with hunger. Since 1978, FBR has provided more than 472 million pounds of food to our community that translates to nearly 367 million meals for people in need. For more information go to



Serving Up Hope is sponsored by the Meetings Industry Council (MIC) of Colorado (



For more information about Serving Up Hope or MIC, please contact Kelly Kucera, Director at Large, Communications at kkucera@multimedia-av.com.





Contact:

kkucera@multimedia-av.com











