Interactive Meeting Technology LLC Publishes THE GAME GUIDE: The SocialPoint Guide To Interactive Trade Show Games

Tweet 10/19/2017

Interactive Meeting Technology, LLC, a developer of interactive games and contests for trade show and event marketers, has just published a new e-book: THE GAME GUIDE: The SocialPoint Guide To Interactive Trade Show Games. This is a free 52-page e-book that exhibitors can request at



“We’ve gained a tremendous amount of experience over the past few years, both helping and learning from our clients, as we have implemented hundreds of interactive games at trade shows and events,” said Samuel J. Smith, Founder and President of Interactive Meeting Technology. “This e-book captures all that knowledge and shares it with potential interactive game users.”



Readers of the e-book will learn: How interactive trade show games can significantly boost trade show marketing results

Insights into the key drivers of success in implementing interactive trade show games

How to tailor interactive trade show games to best fit their marketing goals, whether they want more booth traffic, greater engagement, client education, better lead management, or more sales

How to drive even more booth traffic through pre-show and at-show promotions

How to train booth staff to derive full value from games “THE GAME GUIDE contains solid advice for any exhibitor considering interactive trade show games – not just ours,” added Smith. “Whether exhibitors are considering their first game, or have already used them for years, this e-book will give them new insights that will ensure their next game is even better.”





About Interactive Meeting Technology and the SocialPoint Audience Engagement Platform

SocialPoint is an audience engagement platform for games and contests that increase trade show booth traffic with fun, visually innovative interactive screen monitors and iPads. SocialPoint games turn attendees into active participants, create meaningful conversations, capture more leads, and help exhibitors follow up leads faster. Because SocialPoint’s Audience Engagement Platform is configured, not custom programmed, they can be set up in much less time, and are more reliable at show. Exhibitors also get robust performance measurement with real-time analytics and easily downloadable lead lists. In November 2015, IBTM World selected the SocialPoint Audience Engagement platform as one of the Top 10 new innovations of 2015. Exhibitors can find more information about SocialPoint games and the new THE GAME GUIDE e-book at





