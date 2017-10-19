|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
10 Steps to Prepare for a Successful Trade Show Shows & Events
PACK EXPO Scholarships Award $30,000 to Support Future Workforce Company News
SPARGO, Inc. Certified as MedTech Europe Trusted Partner EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Registration is Now Open Shows & Events
Avery Dennison is 'Pioneering Change' and the Circular Economy at Labelexpo Europe 2017 Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths Venues & Destinations
HelmsBriscoe Receives Visit Phoenix’s Visitor Industry Champion Award People
Exhibit Industry Pioneer John Hasbrouck Succumbs to Accident Injuries
submit your news
email newsletter
|
New Products
Interactive Meeting Technology LLC Publishes THE GAME GUIDE: The SocialPoint Guide To Interactive Trade Show Games
10/19/2017
Interactive Meeting Technology, LLC, a developer of interactive games and contests for trade show and event marketers, has just published a new e-book: THE GAME GUIDE: The SocialPoint Guide To Interactive Trade Show Games. This is a free 52-page e-book that exhibitors can request at www.socialpoint.io/socialpoint-interactive-trade-show-booth-game-guide-ebook/.
“We’ve gained a tremendous amount of experience over the past few years, both helping and learning from our clients, as we have implemented hundreds of interactive games at trade shows and events,” said Samuel J. Smith, Founder and President of Interactive Meeting Technology. “This e-book captures all that knowledge and shares it with potential interactive game users.”
Readers of the e-book will learn:
About Interactive Meeting Technology and the SocialPoint Audience Engagement Platform
SocialPoint is an audience engagement platform for games and contests that increase trade show booth traffic with fun, visually innovative interactive screen monitors and iPads. SocialPoint games turn attendees into active participants, create meaningful conversations, capture more leads, and help exhibitors follow up leads faster. Because SocialPoint’s Audience Engagement Platform is configured, not custom programmed, they can be set up in much less time, and are more reliable at show. Exhibitors also get robust performance measurement with real-time analytics and easily downloadable lead lists. In November 2015, IBTM World selected the SocialPoint Audience Engagement platform as one of the Top 10 new innovations of 2015. Exhibitors can find more information about SocialPoint games and the new THE GAME GUIDE e-book at www.socialpoint.io.
Contact:
mikethimmesch@gmail.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|