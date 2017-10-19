trending Sponsored Content

Registration Open for the 2017 ESCA Winter Awards Celebration & Reception

Tweet 10/19/2017

The 2017 ESCA Winter Awards Celebration & Reception is the event at which we celebrate ESCA's accomplishments over the past year and announce the ESCA Award winners for Volunteer of the Year, Humanitarian, Innovation, Outstanding Service and Lifetime Achievement.



Always held in conjunction with IAEE's Expo! Expo!, the Winter Awards Celebration & Reception is a who's who of ESCA's past, present and future leaders and is the opportunity to meet new members, visit with old friends and network with other members.



The ESCA Winter Awards Celebration & Reception will be held in the Park View Lobby and Terrace of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on Monday, November 27th.



Schedule 5:30PM Registration Opens

6:00PM Program Begins

6:45PM Reception Begins

8:30PM Reception Ends With the reception ending at 8:30PM, attendees will have plenty of time to enjoy cocktails or dinner with clients or friends at the IAEE headquarters hotels or one of the conveniently located restaurants in downtown San Antonio.



Join us in celebrating ESCA's accomplishments over the past year and in congratulating this year's award winners!



Register now at





Contact:

mitt@esca.org









