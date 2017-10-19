trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Shows & Events

Sponsored Content

Venues & Destinations

People

submit your news email newsletter

People

TradeTec Skyline Expands Project Team

Tweet 10/19/2017

TradeTec Skyline, a full-service B2B exhibit house specializing in trade show displays and services is pleased to announce the recent expansion of their project team.



Krista McCloud, who joined TradeTec as an account coordinator in October 2015 has been promoted to the role of Account Manager. Before TradeTec, Krista worked on the client side of the industry where she planned and executed trade shows. She draws on that experience and understands firsthand the pressure that comes with the industry from both the client and exhibitor side. In her new role, Krista will work closely with clients as well as TradeTec’s sales and design teams on all aspects of new client projects and asset management.



Haley Doss has joined TradeTec as an Account Coordinator. She is a graduate of North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, where she earned a degree in business management and organizational communications. Haley’s previous knowledge in logistics and communicating with vendors daily will be vital as she grows into her new role at TradeTec.



Victoria Scholly has joined TradeTec as an Account Coordinator. She is a recent advertising graduate from The University of Illinois at Urbana-Campaign. Her experience in event planning will be essential as she understands the importance of organizing multiple projects, meeting deadlines, and clearly communicating strategies.



At TradeTec, account coordinators run multiple projects at the same time while maintaining relationships with internal departments, strategic partners, and clients. In addition, account coordinators organize important details such as, quoting, estimating, job-costing, A/R collections, and task management to ensure orders meet the trade show booth delivery deadlines.





ABOUT TRADETEC SKYLINE

Founded in 1999, TradeTec Skyline produces innovative trade show exhibits with unmatched customer service and a promise of NO POST SHOW BILLING for clients. As a Skyline partner, TradeTec offers the highest quality modular exhibits as well as custom and hybrid solutions. Located just west of Chicago, TradeTec has served over 6,000 clients and completed over 35,000 projects worldwide. They currently manage over 3,500 events each year. Learn more at





Contact:

aag@ttskyline.com











More information about TradeTec Skyline...





TradeTec Skyline, a full-service B2B exhibit house specializing in trade show displays and services is pleased to announce the recent expansion of their project team.Krista McCloud, who joined TradeTec as an account coordinator in October 2015 has been promoted to the role of Account Manager. Before TradeTec, Krista worked on the client side of the industry where she planned and executed trade shows. She draws on that experience and understands firsthand the pressure that comes with the industry from both the client and exhibitor side. In her new role, Krista will work closely with clients as well as TradeTec’s sales and design teams on all aspects of new client projects and asset management.Haley Doss has joined TradeTec as an Account Coordinator. She is a graduate of North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, where she earned a degree in business management and organizational communications. Haley’s previous knowledge in logistics and communicating with vendors daily will be vital as she grows into her new role at TradeTec.Victoria Scholly has joined TradeTec as an Account Coordinator. She is a recent advertising graduate from The University of Illinois at Urbana-Campaign. Her experience in event planning will be essential as she understands the importance of organizing multiple projects, meeting deadlines, and clearly communicating strategies.At TradeTec, account coordinators run multiple projects at the same time while maintaining relationships with internal departments, strategic partners, and clients. In addition, account coordinators organize important details such as, quoting, estimating, job-costing, A/R collections, and task management to ensure orders meet the trade show booth delivery deadlines.ABOUT TRADETEC SKYLINEFounded in 1999, TradeTec Skyline produces innovative trade show exhibits with unmatched customer service and a promise of NO POST SHOW BILLING for clients. As a Skyline partner, TradeTec offers the highest quality modular exhibits as well as custom and hybrid solutions. Located just west of Chicago, TradeTec has served over 6,000 clients and completed over 35,000 projects worldwide. They currently manage over 3,500 events each year. Learn more at www.ttchicago.com Tweet



