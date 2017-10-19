|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Access and CTSM: Sponsorship as a Critical Component of Exhibit Marketing Shows & Events
PACK EXPO Scholarships Award $30,000 to Support Future Workforce Company News
SPARGO, Inc. Certified as MedTech Europe Trusted Partner EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Registration is Now Open Shows & Events
Avery Dennison is 'Pioneering Change' and the Circular Economy at Labelexpo Europe 2017 Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths Venues & Destinations
HelmsBriscoe Receives Visit Phoenix’s Visitor Industry Champion Award People
Exhibit Industry Pioneer John Hasbrouck Succumbs to Accident Injuries
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
TradeTec Skyline Expands Project Team
10/19/2017
TradeTec Skyline, a full-service B2B exhibit house specializing in trade show displays and services is pleased to announce the recent expansion of their project team.
Krista McCloud, who joined TradeTec as an account coordinator in October 2015 has been promoted to the role of Account Manager. Before TradeTec, Krista worked on the client side of the industry where she planned and executed trade shows. She draws on that experience and understands firsthand the pressure that comes with the industry from both the client and exhibitor side. In her new role, Krista will work closely with clients as well as TradeTec’s sales and design teams on all aspects of new client projects and asset management.
Haley Doss has joined TradeTec as an Account Coordinator. She is a graduate of North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, where she earned a degree in business management and organizational communications. Haley’s previous knowledge in logistics and communicating with vendors daily will be vital as she grows into her new role at TradeTec.
Victoria Scholly has joined TradeTec as an Account Coordinator. She is a recent advertising graduate from The University of Illinois at Urbana-Campaign. Her experience in event planning will be essential as she understands the importance of organizing multiple projects, meeting deadlines, and clearly communicating strategies.
At TradeTec, account coordinators run multiple projects at the same time while maintaining relationships with internal departments, strategic partners, and clients. In addition, account coordinators organize important details such as, quoting, estimating, job-costing, A/R collections, and task management to ensure orders meet the trade show booth delivery deadlines.
ABOUT TRADETEC SKYLINE
Founded in 1999, TradeTec Skyline produces innovative trade show exhibits with unmatched customer service and a promise of NO POST SHOW BILLING for clients. As a Skyline partner, TradeTec offers the highest quality modular exhibits as well as custom and hybrid solutions. Located just west of Chicago, TradeTec has served over 6,000 clients and completed over 35,000 projects worldwide. They currently manage over 3,500 events each year. Learn more at www.ttchicago.com.
Contact:
aag@ttskyline.com
More information about TradeTec Skyline...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|