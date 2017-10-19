trending Sponsored Content

Awards, People

SmithBucklin’s Laura Bott and Brittany Jackson Honored with IAEE's 20 Under 30 Award

Tweet 10/19/2017

SmithBucklin, the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other, is pleased to announce that the International Association of Exhibitions and Events selected Event Coordinators Laura Bott and Brittany Jackson for its 20 Under 30 award. This award recognizes up-and-coming event professionals that have demonstrated outstanding initiative.



Bott, Jackson and other honorees will be recognized Nov. 30 at the 2017 Expo! Expo!, IAEE’s Annual Meeting & Exhibition in San Antonio, Texas. The honor includes the opportunity to attend Expo! Expo! and benefit from the educational opportunities there.



Bott and Jackson coordinate events ranging in size from 500 to 5,000 attendees and tradeshows ranging from 40 to 200+ booths. Bott is also a boomerang employee who rejoined SmithBucklin in 2016.



“I’m so thankful for IAEE’s support and recognition,” Bott said. “I’m looking forward to attending the event and learning about innovation happening in our industry, then sharing new ideas with my team and applying those ideas to create one-of-a-kind events for our client organizations.”



“I am so thrilled to be one of IAEE’s 20 Under 30 honorees,” Jackson said. “I fell in love with this profession six years ago, and with each new event I help to produce that passion continues to grow. I’d like to thank my team for giving me the support and resources I need to continuously grow and succeed.”



“Brittany and Laura are rising stars in our company, and this honor recognizes their exceptional dedication and professionalism in their work for our client organizations,” said Carol McGury, Executive Vice President, Event and Education Services, SmithBucklin. “We are very proud of them and look forward to what they will accomplish in the future.”



One of the most respected and engaged participants in the conference, convention and tradeshow industry, SmithBucklin’s Event Services team expertly delivers a complete event experience for its client organizations, their partners and attendees. The team leverages powerful results through event design, business-model development, education curriculum design, participant acquisition, event technology delivery, registration, and event logistics management. SmithBucklin professionals also manage tradeshow and sponsorship sales and fulfillment, helping to create and implement strategic sales plans, identify new year-round revenue opportunities, and develop and sustain long-term partner relationships. And, due to its significant buying power, SmithBucklin is able to provide cost savings and favorable contract terms and conditions.





About SmithBucklin

SmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve and provide uncompromised stewardship for their long-term prosperity. SmithBucklin offers full-service management and outsourced services to trade associations, professional societies, technology user communities, industry consortia, charitable organizations, corporations and government institutes. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis, Bethesda, Md., and San Ramon, Calif., and delivers seamless association and event management services worldwide. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit





