trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Shows & Events

Sponsored Content

Venues & Destinations

People

submit your news email newsletter

Shows & Events, EXHIBITOR News

HCEAInnovate to be held Sunday, February 25, During Opening Day of EXHIBITORLIVE

Tweet 10/19/2017

There’s a new event in town and it promises to be both inventive and interactive, with valuable content and an interactive format we don’t want you to miss!



HCEAInnovate will take place Sunday, February 25, 2018 during the opening day of EXHIBITORLIVE, at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.



HCEAInnovate is a half-day workshop with valuable content, an interactive format including activities and exercises integrated throughout, and opportunities for peer-to-peer learning and networking. Attendees will walk away ready to: Understand macro trends and issues affecting healthcare convention marketing

Develop a framework to elevate your planning process

Apply new ideas and insights to your programs for better attendee engagement

Align metrics to corporate goals HCEAInnovate will provide attendees with best practices, trends and inspiration all designed to innovate your convention marketing programs. HCEAInnovate is designed exclusively for healthcare marketers, associations and societies. If you are an HCEA Industry Partner Member you can also attend!



View the full schedule at



Register before January 11, 2018 and save using the early bird discount. For online registration, go to



BONUS! The EXHIBITORLIVE Exhibit Hall, featuring nearly 300 trade show and corporate event vendors, is included with your HCEAInnovate registration. The Exhibit Hall is open Monday - Wednesday, 11:30am - 3:30pm. For more information about the Exhibit Hall, go to



For more information, please contact Kristen Leikwold, Membership Concierge at kleikwold@hcea.org or 703-935-1961.





Contact:

kleikwold@hcea.org









There’s a new event in town and it promises to be both inventive and interactive, with valuable content and an interactive format we don’t want you to miss!HCEAInnovate will take place Sunday, February 25, 2018 during the opening day of EXHIBITOR, at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.HCEAInnovate is a half-day workshop with valuable content, an interactive format including activities and exercises integrated throughout, and opportunities for peer-to-peer learning and networking. Attendees will walk away ready to:HCEAInnovate will provide attendees with best practices, trends and inspiration all designed to innovate your convention marketing programs. HCEAInnovate is designed exclusively for healthcare marketers, associations and societies. If you are an HCEA Industry Partner Member you can also attend!View the full schedule at www.hcea.org/hceainnovate/ Register before January 11, 2018 and save using the early bird discount. For online registration, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com/2018/HCEAInnovate.asp BONUS! The EXHIBITORExhibit Hall, featuring nearly 300 trade show and corporate event vendors, is included with your HCEAInnovate registration. The Exhibit Hall is open Monday - Wednesday, 11:30am - 3:30pm. For more information about the Exhibit Hall, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com/2018/exhibithall.asp For more information, please contact Kristen Leikwold, Membership Concierge at kleikwold@hcea.org or 703-935-1961. Tweet



