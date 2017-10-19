|
Shows & Events, EXHIBITOR News
HCEAInnovate to be held Sunday, February 25, During Opening Day of EXHIBITORLIVE
10/19/2017
There’s a new event in town and it promises to be both inventive and interactive, with valuable content and an interactive format we don’t want you to miss!
HCEAInnovate will take place Sunday, February 25, 2018 during the opening day of EXHIBITORLIVE, at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
HCEAInnovate is a half-day workshop with valuable content, an interactive format including activities and exercises integrated throughout, and opportunities for peer-to-peer learning and networking. Attendees will walk away ready to:
View the full schedule at www.hcea.org/hceainnovate/
Register before January 11, 2018 and save using the early bird discount. For online registration, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com/2018/HCEAInnovate.asp.
BONUS! The EXHIBITORLIVE Exhibit Hall, featuring nearly 300 trade show and corporate event vendors, is included with your HCEAInnovate registration. The Exhibit Hall is open Monday - Wednesday, 11:30am - 3:30pm. For more information about the Exhibit Hall, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com/2018/exhibithall.asp.
For more information, please contact Kristen Leikwold, Membership Concierge at kleikwold@hcea.org or 703-935-1961.
Contact:
kleikwold@hcea.org
