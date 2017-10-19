trending Sponsored Content

Events Options Launches New Technology for Sourcing Event Suppliers

10/19/2017

Events Options recently announced the launch of a new technology for the corporate meetings, tradeshow, and the events industry. Event Options is a web-based marketplace for event products and services that aggregates the inventory from multiple suppliers in each market, providing customers with all the information they need to search for the perfect items for their event.



Event Options provides event planners with absolute price transparency. The prices listed on the Event Options website are the same as its suppliers. A crucial component in budgeting and for making purchasing decisions, Event Options displays the lowest price available for its rental products.



Event Options provides pictures, pricing, dimensions, materials, and more for 1000’s of event rental products. The Company’s online platform features a unique search tool that lets planners find the ideal items for an event. Event planners can filter the easy to use search engine by product, colors, materials, shape, themes and more.



The event professionals at Event Options have owned and operated event companies producing corporate meetings and events all over the globe.



“When sourcing for the best products and services for an event, it would often take days and multiple requests for suppliers to eventually provide the specs on the items they owned – prices, quantity, colors, sizes, materials, pictures, as well as their multiday rates, minimum order, delivery fee and more” said Jim Etkin, President and CEO of Event Options. “We would then spend days reviewing and consolidating all the information from various sources - word, excel, PowerPoint, pdfs, emails, and websites – to choose the ideal items we would include within the presentation for our client. Crazy, right?”



Event Options eliminates all those inefficiencies for the entire event ecosystem.



Event Options offers professional event planners who can suggest event products, event designs, or manage the logistics for any event. “It is our goal to make the search, ordering and delivery of event products and services seamless, convenient and at the lowest cost possible”, said Etkin.



Currently in the Florida marketplace, Event Options plans to expand to top meeting destinations nationwide. For more information on Event Options, go to www.event-options.com or call 888.566.9967.





Contact:

jetkin@event-options.com









