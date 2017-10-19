ADEX International Expands to New Chicago Office

trending Sponsored Content

ADEX International, headquartered out of Cincinnati Ohio, has expanded its footprint in the Chicago area. The company, founded 39 years ago, is one of the nation’s leading trade show exhibit and event companies. Known for their innovative & vertically integrated business model; handling ideation, design, manufacturing, and implementation in-house for clients ranging from startups to the Fortune 500.



“It’s an exciting time at ADEX,” says Tim Murphy, President, and CEO. “Our continued focus on customer satisfaction and pushing the envelope in the exhibit and environment space has been a catalyst for us expanding into more US and International markets.”



Their new location will be at 1925 North Clybourn Avenue, only a few blocks away from their previous Chicago office. For more information go to





