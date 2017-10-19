trending Sponsored Content

Future Sites Announced for Clean Show

Tweet 10/19/2017

Familiar venues for the next four Clean Shows are revealed by the Clean Executive Committee.



Morial Convention Center in New Orleans is the site for Clean 2019 as announced at Clean 2017 in Las Vegas. The show will take place June 20-23, 2019. This will be the sixth time New Orleans has hosted the Clean Show. Always a popular destination, the Clean Show has experienced very positive attendance by decision makers and the city is continually adding new restaurants and entertainment venues.



In addition, the Clean Show Executive Committee is pleased to announce dates and locations through 2025 including:



June 10-13, 2021, at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center, which previously hosted the Clean Show in 1981, 1987 and 2015.



May 18-21, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla., which previously hosted the Clean Show in 1999 and 2005.



June 9-12, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the seventh time.



“The Clean Show Executive Committee is already working on hotel selection and educational content to build on the success of the most recent Clean Show in Las Vegas,” said Clean Show 2019 Chairman Joseph Ricci, TRSA President & CEO. “By securing future Clean Show sites that offer both familiarity and distinctive opportunities to attract national and international decision makers across all market segments, we are ensuring the continued success of the Clean Show.”



The biennial Clan Show is the world’s premier exposition for the laundry, drycleaning and textile services industry. It features an educational program and working demonstrations of equipment and products for all segments of the industry, and draws exhibitors and attendees from around the world, typically attracting nearly 13,000 visitors from over 100 countries and overseas territories.



Executives of the five Clean Show sponsoring associations comprise the Clean Executive Committee. Sponsors are Association for Linen Management, Coin Laundry Association, Drycleaning & Laundry Institute, Textile Care Allied Trades Association, and TRSA, the association for linen, uniform and facility services.



For more information about the Clean Show, visit the show’s website at





Contact:

info@cleanshow.com









