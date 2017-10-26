|
Company News
Apogee Exhibits Joins Nimlok Network of Exhibit & Display Professionals
10/26/2017
Nimlok, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is proud to announce that Apogee Exhibits, based in Macedon, NY, has joined Nimlok's expert dealer network.
"Apogee Exhibits has a talented team that has been supplying their clients with creative, high-quality exhibit and display solutions," said Giles Douglas, President and CEO of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group. "We are delighted to welcome them to the Nimlok dealer network and look forward to a lasting partnership."
Founded in 1991 and the former dealer for another brand name portable modular manufacturer, Apogee Exhibits is an experienced, full-service exhibit and display solutions provider that has been a wide variety of clients from industries that include but are not limited to, medical, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and biotech. Apogee Exhibits has locations near Rochester and Albany, NY and is led by Mark Taylor, an industry veteran with over 23 years of experience.
"We are committed to offering our clients the best in terms of product quality, product scope and customer service," said Taylor. "We look forward to our partnership with Nimlok and to bringing Nimlok’s wide range of quality display product offerings to our current and future clients."
To learn more about Apogee Exhibits, visit www.ApogeeExhibits.com.
About Nimlok
Nimlok, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group, is a global leader in delivering face-to-face marketing experiences, including trade show exhibits, event environments and permanent solutions for branding spaces. Now in its fourth decade, Nimlok works via a network of 200 partners in 56 countries to provide strategy and execution in custom modular design, construction, installation, dismantling and storage. To learn more to to www.nimlok.com.
Contact:
amyb@orbus.com
More information about Nimlok...
