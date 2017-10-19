trending Sponsored Content

New York City and Toronto Sign City-To-City Partnership to Boost Travel Between the Two Destinations

10/19/2017

NYC & Company and Tourism Toronto, the official destination marketing organizations for their respective cities, today signed an official partnership to boost tourism between Toronto and New York City. This is the first ever city-to-city tourism partnership of its kind for Toronto and the first Canadian partnership for NYC & Company.



The two-year alliance includes a collaboration agreement between the two destination marketing organizations, the exchange of marketing assets to boost reciprocal travel, and the sharing of best practices in tourism marketing.



To celebrate the partnership between Tourism Toronto and NYC & Company, Air Canada just launched a sale, with fares from New York City to Toronto as low as $87 USD one-way, and from Toronto to New York as low as $155 CAD one-way, for travel until February 15, 2018 (total fare including taxes fees. A 7-day advance purchase and conditions apply). Book by October 23 at



Air Canada is the airline offering the most service between Toronto and the New York City area, with a total of up to 21 return flights a day to LaGuardia and Newark airports.



Tourism Toronto President and CEO Johanne Bélanger and NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon were on hand for the announcement, which took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto.



“This is Toronto’s first city-to-city partnership, and New York City makes the ideal partner. Toronto and New York City are the financial, entertainment and cultural centres of our two nations and this partnership goes a long way to share our big-city experiences with each other’s residents and visitors. Both cities are similarly built upon diversity and inclusion and we are proud to showcase that sense of welcome to the world together,” said Bélanger.



“Today, we are proud to sign a first-ever partnership with Toronto, our fantastic neighbors to the North. New York City and Toronto share so much in common and both cities wholeheartedly embrace their diversity and multicultural dynamism, positioning both destinations as attractive and welcoming hubs for global travel. We look forward to cultivating our city-to-city collaboration with Toronto over the next two years and using the expanded relationship to boost more travel between Toronto and New York City,” said Dixon.



“Air Canada is delighted to join Tourism Toronto and NYC & Company in this exciting partnership entailing the unique use of media assets to promote Toronto, New York City and Air Canada. It is a creative collaboration that will drive tremendous value to each of the partners and something we will celebrate with customers through compelling promotional fares,” said Duncan Bureau, Vice President, Global Sales at Air Canada. “As the airline with most flights between Toronto and New York City we offer customers a convenient schedule with up to 21 return trips a day between the two cities on the only 4-Star network carrier in North America.”



The city-to-city partnership includes a swap of marketing and advertising assets to influence seasonal travel. Both cities will exchange $500,000 in assets to promote the other destination in their respective city.



In New York City, advertisements will appear on bus stop shelters across all five boroughs beginning October 23, 2017 for 8 weeks to promote Toronto. New York City advertisements will be featured in Toronto through out-of-home media and radio beginning the third week of November and running into February 2018.



As part of the agreement, New York City and Toronto will also share best practices in tourism management to increase the number of visitors between both markets in the years ahead.



Canada is New York City’s third largest source of international visitation—last year, the city welcomed 928,000 visitors. In 2017, that number is projected to grow to 938,000. Toronto is the largest source market of visitation from Canada to NYC.



In 2016, Toronto welcomed 2.8 million American visitors – the eighth consecutive year of growth from the important U.S. market. New York State is the largest source market within the U.S. at 637,000 visitors and the greater New York City area accounts for approximately half of that total.





About NYC & Company

NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organization for the City of New York, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities throughout the five boroughs, building economic prosperity and spreading the positive image of New York City worldwide. For the official source on all there is to see and do in New York City, go to



About Tourism Toronto

Tourism Toronto is an industry association, with more than 1,000 member businesses, and the official destination marketing organization for Toronto, “Canada’s Downtown.” With sales and marketing programs in key markets around the world, Tourism Toronto promotes the Toronto region as a remarkable destination for tourists, convention delegates and business travelers. Tourism Toronto operates in partnership with the Greater Toronto Hotel Association and the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport. For more information please visit





Contact:

rpeace@nycgo.com









