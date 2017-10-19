trending Sponsored Content

Company News

NEXT/NOW to Host Experiential Tech Meetup in Chicago on Oct. 25

Tweet 10/19/2017

RSVP today to hear from a panel of brands, exhibitors, and marketers as they discuss where technology current is for Trade shows/Exhibits and what's on the horizon. Get educated on Projection Mapping, AR, VR, LED, Motion tracking and much more.



Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 5:00 PM

NEXT/NOW Showroom

1200 West Lake Street, Chicago, IL, on the northwest corner of Lake and Racine.



Speakers include: Alan Hughes: CEO of NEXT/NOW™, award winning digital experiential company.

Bill Colwell: Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing at the Design Agency.

Harrison Dobe: Senior Digital Manager at Morton Salt

Maureen Boyle: Senior Director, Creative Services & Events at Trunk Club For more information go to





Contact:

mark@nextnowagency.com









