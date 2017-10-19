WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
Company News
NEXT/NOW to Host Experiential Tech Meetup in Chicago on Oct. 25
10/19/2017
RSVP today to hear from a panel of brands, exhibitors, and marketers as they discuss where technology current is for Trade shows/Exhibits and what's on the horizon. Get educated on Projection Mapping, AR, VR, LED, Motion tracking and much more.

Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 5:00 PM
NEXT/NOW Showroom
1200 West Lake Street, Chicago, IL, on the northwest corner of Lake and Racine.

Speakers include:
  • Alan Hughes: CEO of NEXT/NOW™, award winning digital experiential company.
  • Bill Colwell: Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing at the Design Agency.
  • Harrison Dobe: Senior Digital Manager at Morton Salt
  • Maureen Boyle: Senior Director, Creative Services & Events at Trunk Club
For more information go to www.meetup.com/Chicago-Next-Gen-Technology-for-Trade-Shows-Exhibits/events/243891026.


Contact:
mark@nextnowagency.com






© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott