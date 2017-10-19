|
|
|
|
|
People
Display Group Adds Lindsay Sowter as Sales Coordinator
10/19/2017
Display Group, Detroit’s most innovative full-service event specialist, recently added Lindsay Sowter as Sales Coordinator.
Lindsay’s addition to the Display Group team brings 12 years of experience managing social and corporate events. Lindsay joins Display Group after spending the majority of her career with Colonial Event Rentals. In her previous role, Lindsay’s main focus was on providing exceptional customer service and ensuring client satisfaction throughout the event planning process. Lindsay’s participated in the management, planning and execution of hundreds of events. Her skills in event organization, design and customer service will enhance Display Group’s client experience.
Rick Portwood, President & CEO, states, “Lindsay’s skillsets and experience are an added value to the Display Group team. Her high level of customer service and dedication to detail, make Lindsay an incredible asset to our sales team, and will help insure our continued growth”.
About Display Group
Established in 1991, with a history that dates to 1922, Display Group is located in the historic Packard Building 22. Display Group specializes in the design and creation of both temporary and permanent environments for a diverse group of clients. Since 1991, Display Group has perfected a core group of competencies for the event production industry. With an emphasis on quality and service, we offer our clients turn-key solutions for any event. Our 300,000 square foot facility houses a wide ranging inventory of rental props and décor; specialty event and furniture rentals; a graphic and portable modular display shop; and a custom design-and-build studio. No matter what the challenge, Display Group is here to provide our clients with practical solutions to any event-related challenge. For more information go to www.displaygroup.com.
Contact:
jdombrowski@displaygroup.com
|
|
|
|