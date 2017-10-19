|
|
|
|
|
APG Exhibits Introduces Embrace Fabric Backwalls
10/19/2017
APG Exhibits introduces Embrace™ Fabric Backwalls, which can be stacked one on top of another to create a near 15’ tall backwall for use in tradeshows, retail environments, for events and more.
With the use of a special clamping system and stabilizing feet, stacking and building high is made easy. Embrace Stacking Kits include your choice of backwall width (5ft, 7.5ft or 10ft) and your choice of either single or double-sided graphics. Graphics are individual pieces per frame.
Embrace™ Fabric Backwalls can be connected together easily with a simple clamp system to create 20ft and 30ft inline backwall displays. Embrace displays feature seamless, clean, crisp lines due to the push-fit fabric graphics that hug the collapsible frame. Embrace Inline Kits include your choice of either single or double-sided graphics and also the choice of front or full fitted graphics with end caps. The graphic is one long piece.
Embrace displays feature seamless, clean, crisp lines due to push-fit fabric graphics that hug the collapsible frame, perfect for use in trade shows, schools, universities, public buildings, airports, museums, retail environments, corporate offices and more.
For more information about Embrace™ Fabric Backwalls, go to blog.apgexhibits.com/2017/05/10/tall-trade-show-back-wall-displays-made-easy/.
About APG Exhibits
APG Exhibits is the #1 Provider of Trade Show Exhibits & Displays, with the Guaranteed Lowest Pricing and Best Customer Service APG Exhibits is committed to fostering a company culture that exhibits kindness in all areas of our business. We strive to create a work experience that begins internally and radiates externally through all our endeavors. We provide an employee and customer experience that accentuates benevolence, graciousness and understanding. For more information, go to www.apgexhibits.com.
Contact:
mbaron@apgexhibits.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|