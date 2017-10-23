|
|
|
|
|
EXHIBITOR News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibitor Media Group Partners with ITN International to Bring Cutting-Edge Technology Solutions to EXHIBITORLIVE
10/23/2017
Exhibitor Media Group, the leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, announced today a new partnership naming ITN International the "Official Registration Technology Partner" for EXHIBITORLIVE, The Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Conference.
ITN International is widely-recognized as the world leader in mobile NFC and cloud-based event solutions, serving trade show and professional meeting organizers, corporate event producers, marketing agencies and exhibitors at events on six continents.
“ITN is extremely excited to have an opportunity to bring enhanced technology and services to EXHIBITORLIVE,” said Ivan Lazarev, President and CEO of ITN International; an exhibitor and speaker at EXHIBITORLIVE for many years. “I am always impressed by the quality of the audience and the depth of the content shared at EXHIBITORLIVE. We look forward to showcasing the best that ITN can offer in mobile NFC and cloud-based event solutions.”
"EXHIBITORLIVE attendees and exhibitors will benefit from a significant change to registration, lead management and information technology services with the new solutions that ITN will bring to our event," said Randal Acker, President and COO of Exhibitor Media Group. "The decision to partner with ITN represents the first step in our commitment to continuously re-invent and improve the EXHIBITORLIVE experience."
Registration is currently open for EXHIBITORLIVE, featuring more than 180 professional development sessions and workshops covering all aspects of face-to-face marketing and program management, February 28 – March 1, 2018, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas. For session descriptions, speaker bios, exhibit hall exhibitors, the complete schedule, and online registration, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com.
About ITN International
ITN International is the world leader in mobile NFC and cloud based event solutions, serving tradeshow and professional meeting organizers, corporate event producers, marketing agencies and exhibitors at events. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company maintains operations in Salt Lake City, Utah; Calgary, Canada; Eastbourne, UK; and Napier, New Zealand. ITN serves more than 10,000 exhibitors and more than 125 events annually. More information is available at www.itnint.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
jpavek@exhibitormagazine.com
|
