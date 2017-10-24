WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
EDPA Northeast Launches 'Friends in Need' Fundraising Effort
10/24/2017
Over the past few months, we've seen tragic events unfold throughout the world, from natural disasters to horrible acts against humanity.

"These events have impacted millions of people, including some of our industry peers," said Dana Esposito, EDPA Northeast President.

EDPA Northeast has identified three individuals in our industry who have been directly affected, including:
  • David Egan, an I&D employee, who lost his home due to the flooding in Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

  • Sylvia Parkinson, an event company employee, who lost her home to the wildfires in California.

  • Sam Arjune, an office administrator, who was the victim of a gunshot and is currently undergoing rehabilitation following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
The Chapter will donate funds directly to these individuals, and it has also created a web page in an effort to drive donations.

"Please take a few minutes to read about our peers that have been directly affected, contribute to their support, and spread the word to help their cause," said Esposito.

To learn more and to discover how you can help, please visit http://edpanortheast.com/blog/2017/10/18/friends-in-need.


About The EDPA Northeast Chapter
The EDPA Northeast Chapter creates an environment of collaboration to strengthen and maintain a sustainable industry focusing on education, benefaction and succession. For more information, go to www.edpanortheast.com.


Contact:
desposito@elevation3d.com






© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott