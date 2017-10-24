|
Associations/Press, People
EDPA Northeast Launches 'Friends in Need' Fundraising Effort
10/24/2017
Over the past few months, we've seen tragic events unfold throughout the world, from natural disasters to horrible acts against humanity.
"These events have impacted millions of people, including some of our industry peers," said Dana Esposito, EDPA Northeast President.
EDPA Northeast has identified three individuals in our industry who have been directly affected, including:
"Please take a few minutes to read about our peers that have been directly affected, contribute to their support, and spread the word to help their cause," said Esposito.
To learn more and to discover how you can help, please visit http://edpanortheast.com/blog/2017/10/18/friends-in-need.
About The EDPA Northeast Chapter
The EDPA Northeast Chapter creates an environment of collaboration to strengthen and maintain a sustainable industry focusing on education, benefaction and succession. For more information, go to www.edpanortheast.com.
Contact:
desposito@elevation3d.com
