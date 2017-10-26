trending Sponsored Content

Associations/Press

CEIR Releases New Industry Insights Series Report on Gamification

Tweet 10/26/2017

The Center for Exhibition Industry Research (CEIR) announces a new Industry Insight Series Report, How Exhibitors Can Use Games and Contests to Drive Greater Trade Show Success, written by a leading event technology innovator, Samuel J. Smith, Managing Director, Interactive Meeting Technology, LLC.



“There has been a lot of buzz about gamification in the business world over the past several years, and the trade show world is no exception,” explains Smith. “Exhibitors want to know how to use the power of games to get more booth traffic and greater engagement with attendees. The opportunity is real. Games and contests are great tools for exhibitors to drive booth traffic, capture leads, and educate visitors about their products and services.”



This report offers the reader a straightforward overview of the topic. As Smith notes in the beginning of the report, “Our goal in this paper is not to give you a doctoral thesis on gamification for trade show exhibitors. Our goal is to quickly explain how games pull people into your booth and how you can best get more leads and engagement with games.”



“CEIR’s recent research on attendee engagement has uncovered that games that educate attendees about an exhibitor’s products enjoy high attendee use,” said CEIR CEO Cathy Breden, CMP, CAE. “Though this research also finds too few exhibitors are using this highly effective attendee engagement tactic. We thank Sam for sharing his expertise to help exhibitors understand how to do this well.”



This 10-page report covers content relating to: What components are included in a game

Why games motivate trade show attendees to play them

Games that work best in a booth

How to tailor the game experience for exhibitor success

Advice specific for digital games

Two case studies on games used and exhibitor outcomes Download How Exhibitors Can Use Games and Contests to Drive Greater Trade Show Success at www.ceir.org/products/2720





About CEIR

About CEIR

CEIR serves to advance the growth, awareness and value of exhibitions and other face-to-face marketing events by producing and delivering knowledge-based research tools that enable stakeholder organizations to enhance their ability to meet current and emerging customer needs, improve their business performance and strengthen their competitive position. For additional information, visit www.ceir.org





Contact:

info@ceir.org









