trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Shows & Events

Venues & Destinations

Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

PCMA Renews Partnership with Core-apps

Tweet 10/26/2017

Core-apps, the leading technology platform for the event industry, announced today that PCMA, the Professional Convention Management Association, is extending their event technology partnership for 2018-2019 events.



Core-apps is pleased to announce that they have been selected to provide the mobile app for all of PCMA’s events including Convening Leaders, the Education Conference and PCMA Europe.



Core-apps will also be leading the Help Desk at Convening Leaders in January and will have an engagement pod next to other PCMA service providers.



“We’re excited to be working with PCMA again and that they continue to entrust Core-apps with their event technology needs,” says Jay Tokosch, Core-apps CEO. “Event professionals from the world’s top organizations are PCMA members and consider their education and networking offerings a key part of their success. We view our partnership as a collaboration, and work closely with PCMA to design event app experiences that engage, inspire and connect their members and attendees for these events, and beyond.”



The 2018-19 PCMA event apps will include the addition of Access 365, a robust new feature that turns event apps into year-round engagement tools.



Jason Paganessi, PCMA Vice President of Business Innovations, says the renewed partnership is a testament to the organization’s dedication to digital innovation for their membership and the broader event industry as a whole. “We’re pleased to continue to grow our partnership with Core-apps. The team shares our goals of innovation and engagement and their technology offers the scalability PCMA relies on as leaders shaping the future of events.”



PCMA’s Convening Leaders will feature the new event app functionality and will be available for attendees prior to the January 2018 conference.





About Core-apps

Core-apps is the leading provider of event technology for the Trade Show and Events Industry. The company supports more than 50% of the Top 250 Trade Shows and is the only event technology platform offering Event Management, Mobile Apps, Beacons and Kiosks as 4 tier-one solutions. Founded in 2009, the company is headquartered in Arnold, Maryland and serves customers around the globe. For more information visit



About PCMA (Professional Convention Management Association)

PCMA inspires, connects and innovates the global business events community. We are the world’s largest community for Business Events Strategists; providing senior education and networking for the events sector. PCMA crafts and shares knowledge and market intelligence enabling organizations to make informed business decisions, while providing a platform for peer-to-peer exchange. Headquartered in Chicago, PCMA has 17 chapters throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico with members in more than 40 countries. For more information visit the PCMA website at pcma.org and the PCMA Convene magazine at





Contact:

brandy@core-apps.com









Core-apps, the leading technology platform for the event industry, announced today that PCMA, the Professional Convention Management Association, is extending their event technology partnership for 2018-2019 events.Core-apps is pleased to announce that they have been selected to provide the mobile app for all of PCMA’s events including Convening Leaders, the Education Conference and PCMA Europe.Core-apps will also be leading the Help Desk at Convening Leaders in January and will have an engagement pod next to other PCMA service providers.“We’re excited to be working with PCMA again and that they continue to entrust Core-apps with their event technology needs,” says Jay Tokosch, Core-apps CEO. “Event professionals from the world’s top organizations are PCMA members and consider their education and networking offerings a key part of their success. We view our partnership as a collaboration, and work closely with PCMA to design event app experiences that engage, inspire and connect their members and attendees for these events, and beyond.”The 2018-19 PCMA event apps will include the addition of Access 365, a robust new feature that turns event apps into year-round engagement tools.Jason Paganessi, PCMA Vice President of Business Innovations, says the renewed partnership is a testament to the organization’s dedication to digital innovation for their membership and the broader event industry as a whole. “We’re pleased to continue to grow our partnership with Core-apps. The team shares our goals of innovation and engagement and their technology offers the scalability PCMA relies on as leaders shaping the future of events.”PCMA’s Convening Leaders will feature the new event app functionality and will be available for attendees prior to the January 2018 conference.About Core-appsCore-apps is the leading provider of event technology for the Trade Show and Events Industry. The company supports more than 50% of the Top 250 Trade Shows and is the only event technology platform offering Event Management, Mobile Apps, Beacons and Kiosks as 4 tier-one solutions. Founded in 2009, the company is headquartered in Arnold, Maryland and serves customers around the globe. For more information visit www.core-apps.com About PCMA (Professional Convention Management Association)PCMA inspires, connects and innovates the global business events community. We are the world’s largest community for Business Events Strategists; providing senior education and networking for the events sector. PCMA crafts and shares knowledge and market intelligence enabling organizations to make informed business decisions, while providing a platform for peer-to-peer exchange. Headquartered in Chicago, PCMA has 17 chapters throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico with members in more than 40 countries. For more information visit the PCMA website at pcma.org and the PCMA Convene magazine at www.pcmaconvene.org Tweet



