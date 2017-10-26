trending Sponsored Content

Mirror Show Management Named Diverse Supplier of the Year by Cisco Systems, Inc.

Tweet 10/26/2017

Mirror Show Management (MSM) has been named Diverse Supplier of the Year by Cisco Systems, Inc. Suppliers were evaluated for partnership, quality, innovation and diversity.



Hosted by Cisco’s Global Procurement Services, the awards ceremony, which was part of the Eighth Annual Cisco Supplier Day, was held at the company’s San Jose campus on October 11.



Diverse suppliers are businesses that are 51 percent or more owned and operated by minorities, women and veterans. MSM is a woman-owned business.



“I consider this to be one of the highest honors our company has ever received,” said Donna Shultz, President of MSM. “It’s an affirmation of the service we provide to Cisco and great customer service is our whole reason for being.”





About Mirror Show Management

Mirror Show Management is a customer experience agency specializing in trade shows and events. MSM was the first agency to be RFP-certified by the Experiential Designers and Producers Association, is listed on Event Marketer’s Fab 50 List of the most elite exhibit companies and has been named a Top Workplace for four consecutive years. For more information go to





