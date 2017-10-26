|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
10 Steps to Prepare for a Successful Trade Show Shows & Events
PACK EXPO Scholarships Award $30,000 to Support Future Workforce EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards Company News
SPARGO, Inc. Certified as MedTech Europe Trusted Partner EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Registration is Now Open Shows & Events
Avery Dennison is 'Pioneering Change' and the Circular Economy at Labelexpo Europe 2017 Venues & Destinations
HelmsBriscoe Receives Visit Phoenix’s Visitor Industry Champion Award Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths Shows & Events
Virtual Reality, Drones, and Startups Among Highlights at HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Awards
Mirror Show Management Named Diverse Supplier of the Year by Cisco Systems, Inc.
10/26/2017
Mirror Show Management (MSM) has been named Diverse Supplier of the Year by Cisco Systems, Inc. Suppliers were evaluated for partnership, quality, innovation and diversity.
Hosted by Cisco’s Global Procurement Services, the awards ceremony, which was part of the Eighth Annual Cisco Supplier Day, was held at the company’s San Jose campus on October 11.
Diverse suppliers are businesses that are 51 percent or more owned and operated by minorities, women and veterans. MSM is a woman-owned business.
“I consider this to be one of the highest honors our company has ever received,” said Donna Shultz, President of MSM. “It’s an affirmation of the service we provide to Cisco and great customer service is our whole reason for being.”
About Mirror Show Management
Mirror Show Management is a customer experience agency specializing in trade shows and events. MSM was the first agency to be RFP-certified by the Experiential Designers and Producers Association, is listed on Event Marketer’s Fab 50 List of the most elite exhibit companies and has been named a Top Workplace for four consecutive years. For more information go to www.mirrorshow.com.
Contact:
kelsey.frank@mirrorshow.com
More information about Mirror Show Management...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|