New Products
CIM-Tech Releases NEW Touch-N-Print for Better Labeling
10/26/2017
CIM-Tech.com announces their new Touch-N-Print for Router-CIM suite that seamlessly transfers creations from design software to manufacturing routers. Touch-N-Print is an interactive labeling system that increases the efficiency of printing labels on one, two and three dimensional parts created from AUTOCAD®, AUTODESK Inventor®, Solid Edge® or SOLIDWORKS® to any CNC manufacturing machine. By displaying a nest in the Router-CIM Automation Suite, the new Touch-N-Print allows the user to print the unique and specific labels as they are needed. This on-demand label printing is done on a computer right next to the Router or can be installed on a Windows based control in the Router.
“By utilizing the touch screen you simply touch the part with your finger or mouse and the label will print immediately,” Sheldon Prom CIM-Tech.com Application Engineer says. “You can print one single-part label or an entire nest. Touch-N-Print is especially appreciated when the collection of parts is very large, and very similar, such as those needed for intricate displays, models and large exhibits.”
Touch-N-Print can be customized with any graphics and is compatible with Dymo and Zebra printers for quick label printing.
About CIM-Tech.com Inc.
Established in 1986, the founders of CIM-TECH realized that a CNC machine was only as good as your ability to program it. Computer Integrated Manufacturing (CIM) was needed to bridge the gap between Computer Aided Design (CAD) and Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM). CIM provides for a seamless solution with a common interface for design and manufacturing. From this basic concept a new company was created, CIM-TECH. 7512 Dr. Phillips Blvd., Suite 50-859, Orlando, FL 32819; 407-219-9346. Learn more at www.cim-tech.com.
Contact:
info@cim-tech.com
