Shepard Launches Technology Solution Connecting Data to Insights

10/26/2017

Shepard, a full-service event production company, announced today the launch of tecCONNECT, a suite of solutions designed to help event organizers navigate and select the right technology offerings for their specific needs. The solutions range from tech vendor matchmaking to integration & implementation, and to artificial intelligence-powered data services. Cory Smith, Shepard’s managing director of digital solutions, was brought on in September to lead the development, launch, and servicing of tecCONNECT.



tecCONNECT is comprised of three primary service offerings: Select, Consult and Insights. Each service offers a different level of engagement depending on the unique needs of the event organizer—the service can be scaled to meet any level of technology adoption and sophistication. Insights are at the high end of the service suite, providing event organizers with a platform, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), designed to harness data from multiple sources and utilize predictive analytics to output actionable insights.



“Our goal is to help our customers use technology to design and deliver events with enhanced experiences that benefit their participants, as well as their organizations,” says Cory Smith, managing director of digital services. “Given the crowded and confusing tech marketplace, this service will help organizers understand their options and make informed decisions on implementing technologies and services that best fit their needs.”



“The process of selecting technology vendors and putting procedures in place to systematically harness and make sense of data is a large undertaking and consistent pain point for many of our clients,” says Steve Basch, chief executive officer, “the launch of this service aligns with our mission to deliver innovative solutions that support all our clients’ needs to ensure their success.”



To learn how tecCONNECT can support your event technology needs and help create actionable insights, visit shepardes.com/services/tecCONNECT.

About Shepard





About Shepard

Shepard is a nationwide, full-service event production company transforming spaces into engaging and immersive environments. With over 100 years' experience, they provide corporate events, tradeshows, conferences, and exhibits with the solutions needed to produce fresh and evolving face-to-face experiences. Our solutions include marketing strategy, creative and design, logistics, event technology, digital tools, and production and entertainment.

Contact:





Contact:

randerson@shepardes.com









