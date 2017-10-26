trending Sponsored Content

Nimlok Chicago Exhibit Wins Best of Show at AARC 2017

Tweet 10/26/2017

Nimlok Chicago, an exclusive and expert Nimlok exhibit and display solutions provider based in the Chicago-land area, is proud to announce that one of its exhibits for client Aerogen was named “Best of Show – Exhibits 200 sq. ft. and Under” at the American Association for Respiratory Care’s (AARC) 2017 International Respiratory Congress.







Aerogen’s 10’ x 20’ island exhibit featured five interactive activities designed to attract Congress attendees and encouraged them to share their experiences with Aerogen. The exhibit utilized bold graphics and creative textures and materials to showcase the activities and facilitate engagement between visitors and booth staff.



"We designed the booth to have separate interactive areas, to support Aerogen’s in-booth engagement plans,” said Wes Green, project coordinator with Nimlok Chicago. “The result was an exhibit that not only aligned with Aerogen’s goals, but achieved a clean, stylish look that attracted visitors.”



Aerogen, the world’s leading manufacturer and distributor of higher-performance aerosol drug delivery technology, also received the AARC Zenith Award, a “people’s choice” award recognizing leading respiratory care professionals, capping off a successful year at AARC. To learn more about Aerogen, visit





About Nimlok Chicago

One part creative agency, one part cutting-edge manufacturer, Nimlok Chicago works with clients to help unlock full brand potential through the design and delivery of innovative trade show exhibits and environments. Nimlok Chicago is an Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau and the recipient of



About Nimlok

Nimlok, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group, is a global leader in delivering face-to-face marketing experiences, including trade show exhibits, event environments and permanent solutions for branding spaces. Now in its fourth decade, Nimlok works via a network of 200 partners in 56 countries to provide strategy and execution in custom modular design, construction, installation, dismantling and storage. To learn more, visit





