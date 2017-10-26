trending Sponsored Content

Display Supply & Lighting, Inc. Introduces Slim Line “U” Series Fixed Position LED Linear Lighting Solution

10/26/2017

Display Supply & Lighting, Inc. a leader in lighting, supply products and product selection and installation oversight services, is proud to offer a low cost, non-dimmable, fixed position LED linear lighting solution. The new LED Slim Line “U” Series fixture is the perfect cost effective solution for fluorescent replacement!







Slim Line “U” Series fixtures are UL listed and are perfect for lighting display cases and cabinets, retail environments, cove and soffits, shelves, lightboxes, signs, edge lighting, and trade show exhibits. These plug and play LED fixtures are easy to install, come available in eight standard lengths from 9-1/4” to 58” and are offered in a standard 5000K color temperature. Other color temperatures are available upon request and up to 450 watts can be powered off of a single power cord.



“As a company we are always looking for ways to help our customers to add high quality, cost effective LED lighting into their lighting designs”, said Rob Cohen, Vice President of DS&L. “We are excited to offer the new Slim Line “U” series LED fixtures because of their cost effectiveness and the option to use the same accessories as DS&L’s T4 & T5 Slim Line fluorescent fixtures. DS&L takes pride in being able to offer our customers different options and ways to add bright LED light into any retail space, display or tradeshow booth”.





About Display Supply & Lighting, Inc.

About Display Supply & Lighting, Inc.

DS&L is a leading supplier of lighting and supply products to the trade show and display industries for over 37 years. In addition to assisting customers with the selection of products that best meet their application needs, DS&L also provides complete lighting layout, application engineering services, onsite installation oversight services and product selection assistance. For more information about DS&L's products and services, please visit





Contact:

rcohen@dslgroup.com









