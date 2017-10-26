trending Sponsored Content

Display Group Adds Andy Olis as Chief Operating Officer

10/26/2017

Display Group, Detroit’s most innovative full-service event specialist, has recently added Andy Olis as Chief Operating Officer (COO).



Andy rejoins Display Group after spending 10 years in the professional audio-visual industry in various management and operations roles. Andy has held several leadership roles in his career and has been successful in developing and achieving goals by implementing efficient sales and field best practices with clear performance measurements. Previously, Andy was the General Manager at Display Group and is being welcomed back with open arms for his homecoming. His tenure in event production combined with his experience in operations and leadership make Andy a value to Display Group and its’ clients.



Rick Portwood, C.E.O., states, “As Display Group continues to grow in support of our clients’ requests, we need our operations and systems to scale accordingly and Andy is the ideal leader to help that happen. He understands our business and our clients, so his role is essential to our continued growth and exceptional service. Andy will work in conjunction with our sales and design teams to provide top-notch events, designs and décor to our customer base”.





About Display Group

Established in 1991, with a history that dates to 1922, Display Group is located in the historic Packard Building 22. Display Group specializes in the design and creation of both temporary and permanent environments for a diverse group of clients. Since 1991, Display Group has perfected a core group of competencies for the event production industry. With an emphasis on quality and service, we offer our clients turn-key solutions for any event. Our 300,000-square foot facility houses a wide-ranging inventory of rental props and décor; specialty event and furniture rentals; a graphic and portable modular display shop; and a custom design-and-build studio. No matter what the challenge, Display Group is here to provide our clients with practical solutions to any event-related challenge. For more information go to





Contact:

jdombrowski@displaygroup.com









