trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Shows & Events

Venues & Destinations

Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

submit your news email newsletter

Associations/Press

HCEA Issues Follow-up on Impact of New Ethical Codes

Tweet 10/26/2017

During the past three months, HCEA staff and leaders have held a series of calls in regards to the new Ethical codes for APACMed, China, and Ethical MedTech going into effect on January 1, 2018. We had participants on the call from ACCME, AdvaMed, and Ethical MedTech. The purpose of the calls were to determine the impact of these new codes and the recommended approach related to HCP sponsorship to third party meetings for ACCME accredited meetings.



In short, ACCME confirmed medical societies may NOT use commercial support to pay for travel, lodging, honoraria, or personal expenses for non-teacher or non-author participants of a CME activity. ACCME indicated their accreditation rules have been in effect for 25 years, and they have no plans to change these rules since the accreditation is granted to the society not to an HCP.



We have created a document providing more information on the background and results of our discussions with ACCME, AdvaMed, and Ethical MedTech. To view this document go to



HCEA is working with these groups to host a webinar to continue to educate our members around these changes.



For more information about HCEA, go to





Contact:

kleikwold@hcea.org









During the past three months, HCEA staff and leaders have held a series of calls in regards to the new Ethical codes for APACMed, China, and Ethical MedTech going into effect on January 1, 2018. We had participants on the call from ACCME, AdvaMed, and Ethical MedTech. The purpose of the calls were to determine the impact of these new codes and the recommended approach related to HCP sponsorship to third party meetings for ACCME accredited meetings.In short, ACCME confirmed medical societies may NOT use commercial support to pay for travel, lodging, honoraria, or personal expenses for non-teacher or non-author participants of a CME activity. ACCME indicated their accreditation rules have been in effect for 25 years, and they have no plans to change these rules since the accreditation is granted to the society not to an HCP.We have created a document providing more information on the background and results of our discussions with ACCME, AdvaMed, and Ethical MedTech. To view this document go to www.hcea.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/HCEA-Analysis-of-Ethical-MedTech-China-APACMed-Codes-and-Impact-on-ACCME-Rules2.pdf HCEA is working with these groups to host a webinar to continue to educate our members around these changes.For more information about HCEA, go to www.hcea.org Tweet



