Houston Stampede Event Center Launches New Website

Tweet 10/26/2017

Houston Stampede Event Center (HSEC) is excited to announce the launch of its new website at StampedeEventCenter.com. The website features HSEC’s unique venue and event services designed to provide the “Total Texas Experience.”



With multiple indoor/outdoor venue rental options, the privately-owned HSEC accommodates events of all types and sizes, minutes from downtown Houston and the George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) Airport.



“Houston Stampede Event Center is the premier full-service venue for large-scale events in Texas,” says Rob Ferdows, President. “We’re ready to show the world unlimited possibilities for unique, customized events with the best Texas has to offer.”



Inside, HSEC’s 35,000 square feet of event space accommodates large private and corporate events for up to 4,000 people. Sections are also available for smaller groups of 50-150.



Set on over 30 acres, HSEC also offers an outdoor venue for events with 15,000 people or more. With an outdoor stage, tenting options, covered vendor booths and more, HSEC is Houston’s premier venue for benefit concerts, festivals, corporate holiday parties, trade shows and various other medium to large-scale events. Paved parking is available for buses and 3,000 vehicles.



Event planning, catering and staff services in addition to state-of-the-art venue amenities, make hosting a successful event effortless, says Ferdows. Professionally designed décor with distinct Western theme creates the atmosphere. Texas-style entertainment and activities immerse guests in a memorable experience. HSEC handles the details.



HSEC hosted the New England Patriots’ 2017 Super Bowl Party and corporate team building and seminars, while still having the capability to service grand country-style weddings, says Ferdows.



“We’ve also hosted many live music events with major artists including Merle Haggard, Clay Walker, Tracy Lawrence, Zack Brown Band, Brett Michaels and Gary Allan, to name a few,” says Ferdows.





About Houston Stampede Event Center

Houston Stampede Event Center (HSEC) is the premier full-service venue for events in Texas. Located minutes from downtown Houston and George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) Airport, HSEC provides custom events with the “Total Texas Experience” for groups ranging from 50-4,000 indoors and over 15,000 outdoors. Visit the website at





Contact:

Alison@stampedeeventcenter.com









