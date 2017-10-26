trending Sponsored Content

HRMAC Selects SmithBucklin for Full-Service Association Management

Tweet 10/26/2017

The Human Resources Management Association of Chicago (HRMAC) has selected SmithBucklin, the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other, to provide full-service association management. Elizabeth Summy, CAE, serves as HRMAC’s chief executive officer, and its headquarters is at 330 N. Wabash, Chicago.



Founded in 1915, HRMAC is Chicagoland's premier resource for advancing workplace strategy and leadership. HRMAC’s membership is composed of nearly 750 Chicago-area organizations with a network of over 7,000 HR professionals from every business sector, representing small private companies to multi-national public corporations.



“The HRMAC Board is excited to work with SmithBucklin as we strongly believe it will assist us in accelerating our strategic plan,” said Vicki Slomka, HRMAC Chair. “Through SmithBucklin, HRMAC will have access to specialists to help us with marketing, technology and event management, and the team will deliver leading practices in serving our members.”



After a three-month competitive search HRMAC’s Executive Committee selected Summy to lead the organization, citing her comprehensive record of accomplishments as well as her ability to move forward organizational goals. Summy was most recently the Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Previously, she served as Vice President of the Personal Membership Groups of the American Hospital Association (AHA) and Executive Director of the American Society for Healthcare Risk Management. Prior to joining the AHA, Summy served as Deputy Chief of Staff for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Washington D.C. Summy holds a Masters in Healthcare Administration from Des Moines University, Iowa, and is a Certified Association Executive (CAE) since 2006. She is an active member of Association Forum and a mentor at MATTER, a community of healthcare innovators, entrepreneurs and start-ups.



“HRMAC plays a critical role in leading the dialogue on workplace strategy in the Chicagoland human resources community, and I am honored to help this organization advance its mission and vision,” Summy said. “I am excited about the members’ passion, and I look forward to serving them and working with the Executive Committee and the staff.” “It is a privilege to welcome HRMAC and Liz into our community of business and trade associations,” said Jim McNeil, Executive Vice President & Chief Executive, Business + Trade Industry Practice, SmithBucklin. “Liz’s impressive experience in the association world makes her a perfect fit for our SmithBucklin team. Together, we are committed to helping HRMAC achieve the growth that the board envisions.”



SmithBucklin will provide HRMAC with a complete management solution. In Summy’s role as CEO, she will work with the HRMAC Board of Directors to establish strategic objectives, while being accountable for developing and executing plans that achieve results. She also will lead a team of professionals who will be responsible for all aspects of the association’s operations, membership recruitment and engagement, financial management, marketing and branding, communications and publications, technology, and event management.



SmithBucklin's Business + Trade Industry Practice helps a wide range of trade and professional associations achieve their missions, create value for their stakeholders and advance their industry professions. The practice's unmatched team of association professionals applies leading practices across a wide spectrum of association management services.





About SmithBucklin

SmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve and provide uncompromised stewardship for their long-term prosperity. SmithBucklin offers full-service management and outsourced services to trade associations, professional societies, technology user communities, industry consortia, charitable organizations, corporations and government institutes. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis, Bethesda, Md., and San Ramon, Calif., and delivers seamless association and event management services worldwide. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit





Contact:

jclark@smithbucklin.com









