trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Shows & Events

Venues & Destinations

Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

submit your news email newsletter

People

A.C. Lighting Inc. Promotes Tracey Hill to Vice President, Operations

Tweet 10/26/2017

A.C. Lighting Inc., distributor of world-class lighting, rigging and video technologies, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tracey Hill to Vice President, Operations.



Tracey joins a growing roster of high-profile, dynamic and professional senior management. The position of Vice President, Operations was created to support strategic growth plans providing better service to our customers and employees of A.C. Lighting Inc.



Tracey has over 30 years of experience in the lighting industry, holding progressively responsible positions. Tracey was hired by A.C. Lighting Inc. in 2007 as the Human Resources/Management Assistant. In 2010, Tracey was promoted to her most recent position of General Manager where she developed her staff and exponentially growing the operations of the organization.



As Vice President, Operations, Tracey will be responsible for overseeing Customer Service, Technical Service and Repairs, and the Logistics Departments.



“Tracey’s impressive track record managing the operations of A.C. Lighting Inc. has been integral to the growth and success of A.C. Lighting Inc. I look forward to working with Tracey in her new capacity and I am confident in her abilities to continually grow the organization, while supporting both the employees and our customer base.” comments Jean-François Canuel, Managing Director for the North American Operations.





About A.C. Lighting Inc.

A.C. Lighting, Inc. is a value-added distributor of world-class lighting, associated rigging and video technologies for the theater, film, television, worship, exhibition and commercial markets. A.C. Lighting Inc. is the exclusive North American distributor for premiere brands including Chroma-Q®LED lighting, Jands Vista lighting and media control, LumenRadio wireless lighting controls, ArKaos Pro media servers and Prolyte staging and trussing. For more information visit





Contact:

kyla.werrett@aclighting.com









A.C. Lighting Inc., distributor of world-class lighting, rigging and video technologies, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tracey Hill to Vice President, Operations.Tracey joins a growing roster of high-profile, dynamic and professional senior management. The position of Vice President, Operations was created to support strategic growth plans providing better service to our customers and employees of A.C. Lighting Inc.Tracey has over 30 years of experience in the lighting industry, holding progressively responsible positions. Tracey was hired by A.C. Lighting Inc. in 2007 as the Human Resources/Management Assistant. In 2010, Tracey was promoted to her most recent position of General Manager where she developed her staff and exponentially growing the operations of the organization.As Vice President, Operations, Tracey will be responsible for overseeing Customer Service, Technical Service and Repairs, and the Logistics Departments.“Tracey’s impressive track record managing the operations of A.C. Lighting Inc. has been integral to the growth and success of A.C. Lighting Inc. I look forward to working with Tracey in her new capacity and I am confident in her abilities to continually grow the organization, while supporting both the employees and our customer base.” comments Jean-François Canuel, Managing Director for the North American Operations.About A.C. Lighting Inc.A.C. Lighting, Inc. is a value-added distributor of world-class lighting, associated rigging and video technologies for the theater, film, television, worship, exhibition and commercial markets. A.C. Lighting Inc. is the exclusive North American distributor for premiere brands including Chroma-Q®LED lighting, Jands Vista lighting and media control, LumenRadio wireless lighting controls, ArKaos Pro media servers and Prolyte staging and trussing. For more information visit www.aclighting.com or call 416.255.9494. Tweet



