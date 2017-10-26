|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Access and CTSM: Sponsorship as a Critical Component of Exhibit Marketing Shows & Events
PACK EXPO Scholarships Award $30,000 to Support Future Workforce EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 20th Annual Sizzle Awards Company News
SPARGO, Inc. Certified as MedTech Europe Trusted Partner EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Registration is Now Open Shows & Events
Avery Dennison is 'Pioneering Change' and the Circular Economy at Labelexpo Europe 2017 Venues & Destinations
HelmsBriscoe Receives Visit Phoenix’s Visitor Industry Champion Award Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths Shows & Events
Virtual Reality, Drones, and Startups Among Highlights at HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair
submit your news
email newsletter
|
New Products
Florida Robotics Debuts FoneBot Promotional Robot
10/26/2017
Island Robots of Florida (IROF), and Florida Robotics (FR); two Florida companies, have just merged and have completed one of the most unusual entertainment robots ever produced for promotional & entertainment usage. The new “FoneBot” is designed to entertain and promote products and services for companies and organizations seeking to create a buzz around their products.. This 5 foot 8 inch walking, talking smart phone is not only entertaining for young and old alike, but is also a real attention-getter. As a strolling billboard, FoneBot is sure to be a “selfie” hit wherever he appears.
The robot is fully mobile, interactive and his “app” panels can be programmed with anything the customer desires including pictures, maps and video presentations. Like his hip pocket counterparts, he vibrates when a call comes in or he is excited. Just shake his hand!
This is the latest creation from Russ Martin, a popular robot designer with over 30 years experience in robotics, animatronics and automation. Russ has a lengthy resume of prestigious clients such as Disney World, Sea World, NASA, Ripleys Believe It or Not, Universal Studios, and many others. And, as the original founder of Florida Robotics and Island Robots of Florida, this should be an exciting year for both IROF, and FR with many new projects set for production.
Island Robots of Florida specializes in a variety of sales, leasing and rentals of Entertainment Robots individually crafted and built to order since 2016.
Florida Robotics is a worldwide leader in entertainment and promotional robotics. Specializing in the design and construction of a wide variety of robots, animatronic characters, Mars type rovers and robotic products since 1993, our products are sold throughout the United States and in 32 countries worldwide. For more information go to www.facebook.com/floridarobotics/
Contact:
fleuzzi@floridarobotics.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|