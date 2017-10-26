trending Sponsored Content

Florida Robotics Debuts FoneBot Promotional Robot

10/26/2017

Island Robots of Florida (IROF), and Florida Robotics (FR); two Florida companies, have just merged and have completed one of the most unusual entertainment robots ever produced for promotional & entertainment usage. The new “FoneBot” is designed to entertain and promote products and services for companies and organizations seeking to create a buzz around their products.. This 5 foot 8 inch walking, talking smart phone is not only entertaining for young and old alike, but is also a real attention-getter. As a strolling billboard, FoneBot is sure to be a “selfie” hit wherever he appears.



The robot is fully mobile, interactive and his “app” panels can be programmed with anything the customer desires including pictures, maps and video presentations. Like his hip pocket counterparts, he vibrates when a call comes in or he is excited. Just shake his hand!



This is the latest creation from Russ Martin, a popular robot designer with over 30 years experience in robotics, animatronics and automation. Russ has a lengthy resume of prestigious clients such as Disney World, Sea World, NASA, Ripleys Believe It or Not, Universal Studios, and many others. And, as the original founder of Florida Robotics and Island Robots of Florida, this should be an exciting year for both IROF, and FR with many new projects set for production.



Island Robots of Florida specializes in a variety of sales, leasing and rentals of Entertainment Robots individually crafted and built to order since 2016.



Florida Robotics is a worldwide leader in entertainment and promotional robotics. Specializing in the design and construction of a wide variety of robots, animatronic characters, Mars type rovers and robotic products since 1993, our products are sold throughout the United States and in 32 countries worldwide. For more information go to





Contact:

fleuzzi@floridarobotics.com









