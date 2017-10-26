trending Sponsored Content

ExpoDisplays Introduces DiamondFlex Swap with Changeable Graphic Cartridge System

Trade​ ​show​ ​exhibit​ ​manufacturer​ ​ExpoDisplays​ ​introduces​ ​a​ ​new​ ​product​ ​to​ ​its​ ​DiamondFlex™ line​ ​of​ ​banner​ ​stands.​ ​The​ ​DiamondFlex​ ​Swap™​ ​adds​ ​a​ ​graphic​ ​cartridge​ ​model​ ​to​ ​the​ ​already extensive​ ​DiamondFlex™​ ​product​ ​line.



The​ ​DiamondFlex™​ ​SWAP​ ​has​ ​a​ ​Lifetime​ ​Warranty.​ ​​ ​Swapping​ ​out​ ​graphics​ ​is​ ​simple​ ​with​ ​the easy​ ​changeable​ ​cartridge​ ​system.​ ​​ ​The​ ​graphics​ ​are​ ​pre-loaded​ ​into​ ​an​ ​aluminum​ ​cartridge with​ ​the​ ​top​ ​rail​ ​already​ ​attached.​ ​​ ​This​ ​allows​ ​clients​ ​to​ ​safely​ ​stock​ ​multiple​ ​graphics​ ​to​ ​use with​ ​the​ ​same​ ​base​ ​or​ ​to​ ​order​ ​new​ ​graphics​ ​and​ ​change​ ​them​ ​out​ ​in​ ​less​ ​than​ ​1​ ​minute.



About​ ​ExpoDisplays

ExpoDisplays​ ​is​ ​an​ ​American​ ​manufacturer​ ​of​ ​trade​ ​show​ ​products.​ ​​ ​Services​ ​include​ ​exhibit and​ ​graphic​ ​design,​ ​fabrication,​ ​installation,​ ​storage​ ​and​ ​exhibit​ ​management.​ ​Unlike​ ​most exhibit​ ​houses​ ​that​ ​manufacture​ ​either​ ​custom​ ​exhibits​ ​or​ ​portable​ ​displays,​ ​ExpoDisplays manufactures​ ​both.​ ​For​ ​more​ ​information​ ​about​ ​this​ ​47-year-old​ ​manufacturer​ ​and​ ​its​ ​products, visit​ ​the​ ​company’s​ ​website​ ​at​





