ExpoDisplays Introduces DiamondFlex Swap with Changeable Graphic Cartridge System
10/26/2017
Trade show exhibit manufacturer ExpoDisplays introduces a new product to its DiamondFlex™ line of banner stands. The DiamondFlex Swap™ adds a graphic cartridge model to the already extensive DiamondFlex™ product line.
The DiamondFlex™ SWAP has a Lifetime Warranty. Swapping out graphics is simple with the easy changeable cartridge system. The graphics are pre-loaded into an aluminum cartridge with the top rail already attached. This allows clients to safely stock multiple graphics to use with the same base or to order new graphics and change them out in less than 1 minute.
For more information go to ExpoDisplays.com/cartridge-banner-stand
About ExpoDisplays
ExpoDisplays is an American manufacturer of trade show products. Services include exhibit and graphic design, fabrication, installation, storage and exhibit management. Unlike most exhibit houses that manufacture either custom exhibits or portable displays, ExpoDisplays manufactures both. For more information about this 47-year-old manufacturer and its products, visit the company’s website at www.ExpoDisplays.com.
Contact:
Terri@ExpoDisplays.com
