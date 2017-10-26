|
|
|
|
|
Company News
Exhibit Systems Celebrates 25th Anniversary Amid Continued Growth, Expansion of Services
10/26/2017
Exhibit Systems, the regional leader in full-service trade show marketing and production of custom exhibits and displays, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a nod to past successes and an ambitious agenda for continued growth and expansion.
“This milestone is really a celebration of our amazing clients, who partner with us and fuel our continued growth,” said David Jentz, Executive Vice-President of Exhibit Systems. “Our mutual success is based on trust and reliability. Clients trust us to maximize the value of their trade show marketing. We create dynamic trade show displays that promote brand awareness and personal interaction, and provide marketing automation and other services that our clients use to transform their trade show experiences into powerful business development vehicles.”
Exhibit Systems recently expanded its marketing offerings via a partial acquisition of Results Marketing, a longtime branding, e-mail and marketing automation firm committed to generating and nurturing leads. The partnership allows Exhibit Systems to offer a full suite of ongoing marketing services, in addition to greatly multiplied touchpoints built around trade shows.
The company has experienced steady employment growth, with six new team members added in 2017.
“We wouldn’t be celebrating a silver anniversary without the tremendous talents and hard work of our dedicated employees,” Jentz said. “Every one is guided by our Core Values, the foundational building blocks of our company culture. We all commit to live these Core Values, in every capacity, and achieve 100 percent customer satisfaction through them.”
Exhibit Systems added more than 90 new customers in 2016. The explosive growth is directly linked to the company’s embrace of marketing automation, Jentz said, the same lead generation service that it now offers to its customers through Results Marketing.
Exhibit Systems was founded in Milwaukee in 1992. The firm moved to Menomonee Falls, Wis., where in 2007 it was purchased by Jentz and co-owner Richard Magliocco, President of Exhibit Systems. Steady growth led to its relocation to Brookfield, Wis., in 2013. The move, into a former industrial building that was completely gutted and renovated, more than doubled the company’s space for production, offices and storage of exhibits.
“Many of our customers store their exhibits with us,” Jentz said. “These displays represent a very significant investment. We tremendously value the trust our clients place in us to store them, transport them to shows, and provide set-up and takedown services that protect both the physical and brand integrity of the exhibits.”
The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce twice named Exhibit Systems a “Future 50” company, an honor given to companies that demonstrate significant revenue and employment growth.
“We invite all our customers, and anyone interested in exploring the vast potential of trade show marketing, to visit us,” Jentz said. “Our showroom features a variety of displays that demonstrate the power of innovative thinking and creative hands, and the cutting-edge technology that has launched trade shows into a new sphere of interaction and engagement with attendees.”
About Exhibit Systems
Now in its 25th year, Exhibit Systems offers comprehensive design, fabrication and support in exhibits, graphics, event design and production. Its core focus is on providing outstanding face-to-face marketing solutions and customer service through establishing and sustaining trusted partnerships with clients. Customers enjoy the convenience of online ordering and asset management of exhibit properties. Exhibit Systems also offers rental exhibits, storage, transportation and on-site installation and dismantling of exhibits. More information is available by calling (262) 432-8410 or visiting www.exhibitsystems.com.
Contact:
dave@exhibitsystems.com
|
|
|
|