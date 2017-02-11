trending Sponsored Content

Ashfield Meetings & Events Welcomes New Employees

Tweet 11/2/2017

Ashfield Meetings & Events has welcomed a new set of employees into the third year of their Future Focus staff development program.



After an extensive assessment day, the Ivyland based agency welcomed 13 employees to the 2017 program across various operational departments (logistics, finance, sales & marketing, and venue sourcing). Each will be given a personalized development plan which will act as their objectives to their Future Focus journey.



The initiative was created to identify individuals with the potential to fill future, critical roles within Ashfield Meetings & Events and its growing sister brand, SPARK THINKING. The two-year program has been designed to create an environment that allows the individuals on the program to explore their own potential and explore development opportunities. The agency aims to create well-rounded individuals with a wider understanding of the events sector, our client’s sectors and the wider Ashfield business.



Gavin Houston (CEO Americas, Ashfield Meetings & Events) commented: “We are delighted that so many of our employees chose to apply to be on the program. These thirteen new recruits have already demonstrated our values, exuding energy and a commitment to excellence. Our agency truly understands the benefits of developing our workforce and it is incredible to be able to give back to previous Future Focus talent by supporting their development and progression into more senior roles.” Megan Bachmann (Account Manager, Ashfield Meetings & Events), who started the program in 2015 praised the program “One of the most beneficial pieces of Future Focus was meeting with various experts in the industry. It was a privilege to sit down with current leaders of both Ashfield and UDG to hear what advice they had for Future Focus members who are striving to better themselves personally and professionally. A great piece of advice was that we should all strive together as a team towards greatness and not go at it alone, as many tasks and workshops we worked on were a group effort.”



The Future Focus internal program is running in parallel with Ashfield’s UK office where 6 employees have been enrolled.





About Ashfield Meetings & Events

Ashfield Meetings & Events is a full service global event management company specializing in serving the healthcare sector. We have over 35 years’ experience of delivering meetings and events and over 325 employees located in offices across the UK, mainland Europe, the US and Asia. Although we are an international company with a global reach we deliver a seamless local service.



In 2016 we managed more than 2,500 meetings and events in 50 countries, looking after over 141,000 delegates. We deliver certainty and impact. Certainty, in that we deliver exemplary logistics and take care of all the meeting planning detail. Impact, in that we provide audience engagement, creative and production strategies to ensure our clients meet their business objectives and achieve a return on their investment. For more information go to



About Spark Thinking

SPARK THINKING is an agile and innovative consultancy resource designed to enhance the effectiveness of live events and communication strategies.



The approach is to be practical and more challenging to our clients’ businesses and out of that challenging mind-set, start looking at fresh solutions. SPARK THINKING aims to disrupt current thinking and paradigms and challenge the status quo of a client’s assumptions and understanding of their external competitive threats and the changing world they operate in. This is complementary to the extensive event delivery capabilities provided by Ashfield Meetings & Events. Together the two brands provide a broader, more diverse skill set and a more powerful communications offering. For more information go to





Contact:

Stephanie.gross@ashfieldhealthcare.com









