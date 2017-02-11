trending Sponsored Content

Connect Space Provides Integrated Cloud-based Technology for the World's Largest Auto Show

Tweet 11/2/2017

Connect Space was recently selected as the technology behind PlanetM’s program, AutoMobili-D, following the inaugural launch in 2017 with a 40,000 plus audience at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The purpose was to bridge the gap between automakers looking to explore new innovative technologies, and those startup companies that could provide those products and services. The Michigan Economic Development Corp. partnered with NAIAS to launch the Connect Space technology at the show. “We selected Connect Space for their ability to provide a superior user experience that manages all aspects of events this size and magnitude,” says Bobby Chasnis, development and operations manager, Pure Michigan Business Connect (part of Michigan Economic Development). “Connect Space improved our team’s efficiencies which allowed us to focus on the attendee experience and ensure that people achieve their goals from the event.”



The success of Connect Space lies in the fact that it integrates every aspect of events, trade shows and meetings to form a private, customizable ecosystem to meet the needs of a specific customer. Through this system, connections are made to ensure that business gets done. In the case of AutoMobili-D, Connect Space allows the automotive companies attending to connect with key industry leaders at the show in-person and through an online portal. For the industry leaders, it allows them to post queries as to who they are interested in meeting based on what their needs are. For startups, it is a fantastic platform for showcasing their products & services with hundreds of other brands and their representatives.



“Connect Space is a cloud technology that brings people together by identifying their needs and creating connection opportunities,” explained Len Gauger, founder of Connect Space (previously known as Message Blocks). “It allows people to do real business together—beyond just saying ‘hello’ and pocketing a card. We’ve tracked it and found that many users develop strong, long-term business relationships.”



The Connect Space idea was developed in 2012 and the company launched as Message Blocks. Following the successful rollout this year and the NAIAS coming up in January, 2018, the company has just officially launched as Connect Space. Message Blocks was launched by Gauger to streamline meeting and event planning. He worked in the hospitality industry and was extremely frustrated by the lack of planning software integration. Even with technology, different products did not coordinate functions and a lot was left that had to be implemented by hand. “I noticed this huge waste of time in trying to get all of the meeting components to talk to each other,” stated Gauger. So, he created cloud technology that coordinates all aspects of meetings, events and conventions and assists planners and their teams with logistics including speakers; audio visual needs, sales and technicians; hotel; catering; registration; payment processing; email marketing, etc.—all in one seamless application. “One of the best things about Connect Space is that it also provides in-depth data and analytics to the customer. Meaning that a large company using it can see how many meaningful transactions its salespeople were able to make,” Gauger added. “While also being completely operable on a mobile platform.”



“Our concept is applicable to anyone who wants to connect and do business,” Gauger stated. “We can enhance everything from auto shows to annual association events. Making them more efficient and generating increased revenues and value for participants. Connect Space has a unique way of matching up participants and needs.” Gauger goes on to say that he sometimes feels like a matchmaking service as clients report a much greater amount of business being conducted with Connect Space.





Connect Space is mobile-integrated cloud technology that provides oversight of all aspects of meeting planning, special events, trade shows and conventions in one seamless application. Most importantly, Connect Space drives value by bringing together businesses, industries and organizations so that they can effectively develop relationships and conduct business. Users of Connect Space report ease of use, streamlined logistics, significantly reduced costs and hours and ROI. For more information, visit





