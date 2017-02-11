|
|
|
|
People
nParallel Hires John Paavola to Manage Company-wide Technology Innovation
11/2/2017
nParallel, a marketing service company focused on trade show concepts through exhibit executions and retail fixtures and displays hired John Paavola to manage and drive the company’s growing suite of technology advancements for nParallel’s 60 plus clients.
Paavola will be responsible for all technology strategy, innovation and execution for software, hardware, audio and video. This includes collaboration with vendor partnerships, development of technology for both nParallel and its clients and helping to offer customers the best technology solutions when it comes to trade shows and retail experiences.
“nParallel has grown tremendously in recent months and years and our technology advancements are growing as fast as our company – it’s the perfect time for us to hire Paavola” said Don Gonse, co-founder of nParallel. “He will be instrumental in supporting our increasingly growing client list through innovations that have yet to be seen in the trade show and retail industries. We are growing and positioning nParallel to be the engagement agency that supports trade show and retail clients alike with new, strategic concepts to set them apart to their customers.”
Paavola has been a technology leader and expert for trade show and retail organizations for more than 30 years.
“I’m excited to join the team at nParallel. This is my first week in the office and the culture and experience that the employees across the board offer at nParallel is unmatched,” said Paavola. “I’m passionate about emerging technologies and digital solutions and look forward to growing nParallel with my knowledge and experience.”
In 2017, nParallel experienced 29 percent growth and is expecting a strong 2018 to follow.
About nParallel
nParallel strategically designs and constructs solutions to showcase their clients’ offerings and brand identity in a variety of environments including trade show, retail, corporate headquarters and many others. The company combines excellence in both product and customer service to provide their clients with the best experience possible and a strategic solution to their business needs. nParallel believes creativity, collaboration and innovation are pillars to lasting partnerships and strong results. Located in Plymouth, Minnesota, nParallel offers quality marketing services since its inception in 2003 to national and regional brands. For more information, visit the company online at www.nparallel.com.
Contact:
Megan@CommBoutique.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
