Nationwide Displays Launches New Contemporary Website

Tweet 11/2/2017

Nationwide Displays, a full-service trade show exhibit solution provider, has recently launched its new responsive website at



“The new site does an excellent job of highlighting some of our best and most recent work, and really captures our efforts and success at bringing our clients’ brands to life on the show floor,” according to President and CEO Steve Griffith.



“Our company has been fortunate enough to enjoy continued growth since our site was last overhauled (about six years ago), so creating a new, comprehensive website was an important and necessary step to demonstrate our ever-increasing capabilities,” he said. “We knew it would be a big undertaking going in, and it was, but our marketing team, Pinnacle Creative Studio based in NYC, made it a painless process. Results? I think the site speaks for itself - a beautifully designed, intuitively navigable interface that accurately represents Nationwide as an emerging industry leader.”



The website features detailed information about the diverse line of services Nationwide Displays offers, separate sections focusing on custom exhibits and rental displays, plus an extensive portfolio of recent work, testimonials, and a blog for trade show tips and industry trends.



“The site has already proven to be an invaluable tool,” Creative Director Joe Christiana said. “It provides our current clients with a better understanding of our wide-ranging scope of capabilities. And it helps our sales team to forge new business relationships with leads that come to us through the site.”





About Nationwide Displays

Founded in 1956, Nationwide Displays is a one-stop shop that offers full-service trade show exhibit solutions including rental displays tailored to suit each show’s requirements, and custom exhibit design, fabrication and strategy. We work closely with our clients to build world-class custom exhibits that tell the story of each unique brand with attention to detail in every exhibit component ranging from lighting to graphics to accessories. Additionally, we offer a comprehensive trade show services and management program. For more information visit





Contact:

kacorliss@nationwidedisplays.com









