Awards, Venues & Destinations
SMG Dominates Venues Today 2017 Hall of Headlines Awards with 53% of the Nominations
11/2/2017
SMG, the world leader in venue management, has received 23 nominations for the 2017 Venues Today Hall of Headlines Awards, which are given annually to headline–making people and events within the venue management industry. This amounts to more than half of all nominees for 2017. The SMG team members and venues are represented in five categories: news, booking, marketing, operations and concessions. Winners will be showcased in The Venues Today Year-End Issue December 2017. Voting is currently underway for the nominees.
“We congratulate all the SMG nominees and are proud of their achievements across many disciplines of venue management including new business, event booking, event marketing, operations and food service,” said Wes Westley, President and CEO of SMG.
SMG nominees are:
Celebrating its 40th anniversary and founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to more than 230 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, amphitheaters, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the Mercedes- Benz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. For more information visit www.smgworld.com.
Contact:
cmastripolito@smgworld.com
