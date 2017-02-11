WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
Topics Magazine Find It EXHIBITORLIVE eTrak FastTrak Certification Awards News Advertise
News
Breaking
News
Sponsored
Content
Associations/
Press
Awards
Company
News
International
New
Products
People
Shows
& Events
Venues
& Destinations
EXHIBITOR
News
trending
Sponsored Content
How to Budget for International Trade Shows Company News
Maritz Global Events Launches Design Studio EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibitor Media Group Partners with ITN International to Bring Cutting-Edge Technology Solutions to EXHIBITORLIVE Shows & Events
Virtual Reality, Drones, and Startups Among Highlights at HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair Shows & Events
Dimension Craft, Inc., Didgebridge LLC Delivers Digital Product Catalog to Mizuho America Inc. at CNS Annual Meeting 2017 People
EDPA Northeast Launches 'Friends in Need' Fundraising Effort Shows & Events
Hong Kong Electronics Fair and electronicAsia Attract 86,000 Buyers in Three Days New Products
etouches Delivers First-of-its-kind Comprehensive Event Management Platform with the Integration of its Venue Sourcing Solution Company News
Apogee Exhibits and Environments Launches Rebranded Web Site
submit your news
email newsletter
Awards, Venues & Destinations
SMG Dominates Venues Today 2017 Hall of Headlines Awards with 53% of the Nominations
11/2/2017
SMG, the world leader in venue management, has received 23 nominations for the 2017 Venues Today Hall of Headlines Awards, which are given annually to headline–making people and events within the venue management industry. This amounts to more than half of all nominees for 2017. The SMG team members and venues are represented in five categories: news, booking, marketing, operations and concessions. Winners will be showcased in The Venues Today Year-End Issue December 2017. Voting is currently underway for the nominees.

“We congratulate all the SMG nominees and are proud of their achievements across many disciplines of venue management including new business, event booking, event marketing, operations and food service,” said Wes Westley, President and CEO of SMG.

SMG nominees are:
  • NEWS • Gregg Caren, Executive Vice President, SMG, Philadelphia, PA • Michael Krouse, president & CEO/regional VP for SMG, Citizens Business Bank Arena & Ontario Convention Center, CA • Mark Miller, GM, and Leah Mastaglio, AGM for SMG, NRG Center, Houston, TX • Eddie Tadlock, Assistant General Manager/SMG DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, MI • Wes Westley, President & CEO, SMG, West Conshohocken, PA

  • BOOKINGS • Kathy Bart, SMG Director of Sales, DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, MA • AJ Boleski, GM/SMG, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, KS • Alan Freeman, GM, SMG, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Smoothie King Center and Champions Square, New Orleans, LA • Jerry Goldman, AGM/SMG, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN • Chris Semrau, AGM/SMG, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, S.D.

  • MARKETING • Lucy Albers, Senior Marketing Manager, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, S.D. • Maureen Ginty, Exec. VP – Marketing Services & Human Resources, SMG, West Conshohocken, PA • Nikki Loescher, Senior Marketing Manager, Altria Theater, Richmond, VA/SMG Richmond • Richard MacKeigan, SMG Regional General Manager, Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, MI • Sue Oxarart, Director of Marketing & Communications/SMG, Citizens Business Bank Arena, Ontario, CA • Christine Pileckas, Director of Sales & Marketing, Tristan Carter, Marketing Manager, Amanda Shankle, Marketing Coordinator and Kandace Day, Sales Manager, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita,KS, SMG • Steve St. John, GM/SMG, 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, Johnstown, PA • Eric Schleicher, Senior Marketing Mgr./SMG, BOK Center, Tulsa, OK • Hilarie Szarowicz, SMG Director of Marketing, and Allison Goodyke, Marketing Manager, Van Andel Arena & DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, MI

  • OPERATIONS • Kerry Painter, AGM, SMG, Cox Business Center, Tulsa OK

  • CONCESSIONS • Doug Bradley, Vice President of Culinary, Savor, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL • Sandra Dunn, GM, & Albert Fera, Dir. of Food & Beverage for Savor, DCU Center/SMG, Worcester, MA • Devin Levine, Exec. Chef, BOK Center & Cox Business Center, Tulsa, OK

About SMG
Celebrating its 40th anniversary and founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to more than 230 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, amphitheaters, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the Mercedes- Benz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. For more information visit www.smgworld.com.


Contact:
cmastripolito@smgworld.com






FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
Light Boxes
DSA Phototech
Flooring
Xpert Trade Show Carpet
Banner Displays
Radius Display Products
Exhibit Producers
Exhibit Partners
>> More Products



Join the EXHIBITOR Community Search the Site
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
 MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
 FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
 EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
 ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
 FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
 CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
 AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
 NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott