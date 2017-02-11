trending Sponsored Content

SMG Dominates Venues Today 2017 Hall of Headlines Awards with 53% of the Nominations

SMG, the world leader in venue management, has received 23 nominations for the 2017 Venues Today Hall of Headlines Awards, which are given annually to headline–making people and events within the venue management industry. This amounts to more than half of all nominees for 2017. The SMG team members and venues are represented in five categories: news, booking, marketing, operations and concessions. Winners will be showcased in The Venues Today Year-End Issue December 2017. Voting is currently underway for the nominees.



“We congratulate all the SMG nominees and are proud of their achievements across many disciplines of venue management including new business, event booking, event marketing, operations and food service,” said Wes Westley, President and CEO of SMG.



SMG nominees are: NEWS • Gregg Caren, Executive Vice President, SMG, Philadelphia, PA • Michael Krouse, president & CEO/regional VP for SMG, Citizens Business Bank Arena & Ontario Convention Center, CA • Mark Miller, GM, and Leah Mastaglio, AGM for SMG, NRG Center, Houston, TX • Eddie Tadlock, Assistant General Manager/SMG DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, MI • Wes Westley, President & CEO, SMG, West Conshohocken, PA





• Kathy Bart, SMG Director of Sales, DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, MA • AJ Boleski, GM/SMG, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, KS • Alan Freeman, GM, SMG, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Smoothie King Center and Champions Square, New Orleans, LA • Jerry Goldman, AGM/SMG, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN • Chris Semrau, AGM/SMG, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, S.D. MARKETING • Lucy Albers, Senior Marketing Manager, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, S.D. • Maureen Ginty, Exec. VP – Marketing Services & Human Resources, SMG, West Conshohocken, PA • Nikki Loescher, Senior Marketing Manager, Altria Theater, Richmond, VA/SMG Richmond • Richard MacKeigan, SMG Regional General Manager, Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, MI • Sue Oxarart, Director of Marketing & Communications/SMG, Citizens Business Bank Arena, Ontario, CA • Christine Pileckas, Director of Sales & Marketing, Tristan Carter, Marketing Manager, Amanda Shankle, Marketing Coordinator and Kandace Day, Sales Manager, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita,KS, SMG • Steve St. John, GM/SMG, 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, Johnstown, PA • Eric Schleicher, Senior Marketing Mgr./SMG, BOK Center, Tulsa, OK • Hilarie Szarowicz, SMG Director of Marketing, and Allison Goodyke, Marketing Manager, Van Andel Arena & DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, MI





• Lucy Albers, Senior Marketing Manager, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, S.D. • Maureen Ginty, Exec. VP – Marketing Services & Human Resources, SMG, West Conshohocken, PA • Nikki Loescher, Senior Marketing Manager, Altria Theater, Richmond, VA/SMG Richmond • Richard MacKeigan, SMG Regional General Manager, Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, MI • Sue Oxarart, Director of Marketing & Communications/SMG, Citizens Business Bank Arena, Ontario, CA • Christine Pileckas, Director of Sales & Marketing, Tristan Carter, Marketing Manager, Amanda Shankle, Marketing Coordinator and Kandace Day, Sales Manager, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita,KS, SMG • Steve St. John, GM/SMG, 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, Johnstown, PA • Eric Schleicher, Senior Marketing Mgr./SMG, BOK Center, Tulsa, OK • Hilarie Szarowicz, SMG Director of Marketing, and Allison Goodyke, Marketing Manager, Van Andel Arena & DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, MI OPERATIONS • Kerry Painter, AGM, SMG, Cox Business Center, Tulsa OK





• Kerry Painter, AGM, SMG, Cox Business Center, Tulsa OK CONCESSIONS • Doug Bradley, Vice President of Culinary, Savor, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL • Sandra Dunn, GM, & Albert Fera, Dir. of Food & Beverage for Savor, DCU Center/SMG, Worcester, MA • Devin Levine, Exec. Chef, BOK Center & Cox Business Center, Tulsa, OK



About SMG

Celebrating its 40th anniversary and founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to more than 230 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, amphitheaters, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the Mercedes- Benz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. For more information visit





Contact:

