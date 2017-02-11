trending Sponsored Content

PG Exhibits Adds Four New Employees

Tweet 11/2/2017

The PG Exhibits team is growing! We’ve recently added four new employees - Elaine Garman, Alana Abraham, Nicque Moore, and Stephanie Prince.



Elaine Garman

Elaine joins PG as a Senior Account Manager. She comes to PG Exhibits with a wealth of experience within the trade show industry, as an events manager. In addition, Elaine has over twenty years of award winning customer service and event management expertise within the aviation, telecommunication and insurance industries.



Elaine will continue PG’s success in designing and building award winning custom displays across various industries and supporting clients at trade events in America and Internationally. Contact: Elaine@pgexhibits.com



Alana Abraham

Alana is PG’s new Marketing Manager. She brings numerous years of experience leading web, social, print, and branded marketing campaigns. Her understanding of digital automation, web design, analytics, and SEO have supported the execution of successful campaigns across the US and Canada.



Alana will work directly with the sales and design teams to assist in creating brand essences that will resonate with clients, and help drive ROI. Contact: alana@pgexhibits.com



Nicque Moore

Nicque Moore is PG’s new Accounting Administrator. She will be a great addition to the Financial, Accounting, and Administrative team. Nicque brings over three years of administrative and accounting experience. Her background in banking and management will be a valued asset to the team.



She will be handling processing accounts payables and receivables, creating customer invoices, and managing all receptionist duties for PG. Contact: Nicque@pgexhibits.com



Stephanie Prince

Stephanie is an Account Manager and will support multiple Account Executives, managing both existing and new accounts. She joins with over 6 years of event and trade show management experience. She’s worked several years contracting with event and marketing agencies across the US. Stephanie studied in Colorado and recently relocated from California. Contact: Stephanie@pgexhibits.com





About PG Exhibits

“We are very excited to have these four individuals on board, and welcome them to our PG family,” commented Aime Montero VP of Sales and Marketing. PG Exhibits specializes in the exhibit design and fabrication of custom trade show displays, corporate environments, and marketing centers. PG-XM is a division of PG Exhibits that focuses on experiential marketing and trade show services such as our Bizbox, a mobile marketing solution. PG is a worldwide full-service trade show management and event services company. PG’s creative designs, industry experience and customer service is unparalleled. For more information, visit our website





Contact:

Alana@pgexhibits.com









