SMG, Experient Team Up at Akron/Canton Regional Foodbank

Tweet 11/2/2017

Representatives from three SMG-managed convention centers teamed up with a dozen Experient – A Maritz Global Events Company team members to volunteers at the Akron/Canton Regional Foodbank on Wednesday, October 25. The 18 volunteers worked together for four hours in a clean room at the Akron/Canton Regional Foodbank, scooping, bagging, sealing, and packing more than 1,200 two-pound packages of Cocoa Krispies cereal, providing 2,307 meals for needy families in the Akron/Canton area.



“Volunteering at the Akron/Canton Regional Foodbank was a great opportunity for our company to give back to the community and to assist in feeding people in need” said Michael Guerriero, Division President of Experient.



SMG team members Jacob Hamman, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Century Center of South Bend (Indiana), Suzanne Turgeon, Assistant Director of Sales at the Greater Columbus Convention Center (Columbus, Ohio), and Craig Thompson, Assistant Director of Sales at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland (Ohio) drove in to Akron to meet the Experient Twinsburg team members to work together during one of Experient’s “Days of Caring.”







Each team member was paired off into a separate station, beginning with the scooping team that broke down 900-pound bulk bags of cereal into two-pound bags. The bags moved on to three weighing stations to ensure that each bag weighed exactly two pounds. The bags were then sealed and then boxed up to be shipped throughout the region. During the four-hour shift, the Experient and SMG team learned to work as a unit with a common goal, something that the two organizations have paired up to do within the convention industry for more than a decade.



Earlier this year, Experient and SMG, the world’s largest convention center management firm, finalized a preferred partner agreement that continues a long-standing relationship between the two companies since 2005. The agreement helps both companies expand their business opportunities by focusing on each company’s collective venue and planning services.



“We have always seen the parallels between our two organizations,” said Gregg Caren, Executive Vice President of SMG’s Convention Center Division. “We both offer best-in-class service to our mutual clients. This new and expanded partnership is a ‘renewal of vows’ so to speak. It will encourage even more event activity at our facilities by simplifying the process of contracting with our convention centers, and providing added benefits for clients.”



By expanding the partnership, customers save time and money thanks to a more streamlined contract process.



“This continued partnership is further evidence that both of our companies are committed to provide the best service to our clients,” said Guerriero. “We have enjoyed working with SMG over the last 12 years for the mutual benefit of our clients and look forward to the continuation of this partnership. The combination of SMG and Experient’s industry-leading event management services and the expertise of our event professionals help create one-of-a-kind events for clients with exceptional results.”





Experient- A Maritz Global Events Company, leads the Meetings & Events Industry as one of the best-known and most-respected brands in the world. This reputation is earned with each meeting, convention, tradeshow, conference, sporting event and exhibition produced for clients. Professionals are dedicated to Perfecting the Event Experience® through experience design, attendance building, risk management and security, revenue generation and cost savings, and event intelligence. Across the globe, association, tradeshow, sports and government clients turn to Experient for the best in event planning and management, site sourcing and contract negotiation, unified registration and housing, mobile event platform, lead retrieval, data management and marketing. Experient creatively engineers and fully integrates the total event experience—one that is distinct, memorable and remarkable—while driving data analytics and bottom line results. Visit



Celebrating its 40th anniversary and founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to more than 230 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, amphitheaters, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming; construction and design consulting; and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. For more information visit





