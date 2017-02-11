trending Sponsored Content

Company News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Shows & Events

Shows & Events

People

Shows & Events

New Products

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

People

enVu Hires Dalton Jenkins to Lead its Exhibit House Partner Program

Tweet 11/2/2017

enVu is pleased to announce its new partnership with senior exhibit expert Dalton Jenkins. An industry leader for almost three decades, Dalton Jenkins holds extensive experience in design & execution of successful corporate events and exhibits worldwide. He is being appointed to shoulder the expansion of enVu’s Exhibit House Partner Program.



"I am very excited to join the enVu team. I believe the potential for growth is tremendous. Having been in a leadership role in this industry for most of my career, I am confident we can develop and execute a partner plan to drive consistent sales and growth for our exhibit house partners,” noted Dalton Jenkins.



Dalton Jenkins has worked at every level of trade show exhibits, and holds an unparalleled holistic know-how of the entire process. From being an exhibit house owner to taking care of marketing and design, he has donned every hat when it comes to development and manning of corporate exhibitions. Jenkins has a proven track record of success with corporate events, environments and exhibits that have churned out predictable sales growth, and improved rate of customer retention, with tangible ROI.



“Experience technology is an effective and evolving tool for trade show managers, with a lot of potential. When experience technology is combined with a solid brand story it puts the attendee front and center. It is highly influential in strengthening connection with trade show attendees”, said Dalton “I look forward to bringing relevant technology solutions to our exhibit house partners.”



Jimmy Abraham, the COO of enVu, said, “We feel very fortunate to have Dalton on the enVu team as we continue to grow our partner program. His extensive expertise will allow enVu to build a partner program focused on Exhibit House needs so we can become the best technology partner for exhibit houses.”





About enVu

enVu is a full service digital interactive media production company. enVu transforms events, retail, and brick and mortar spaces with captivating, shareable, digital interactive brand experiences. By seamlessly integrating brand storytelling with gestural, touch and mobile interactivity, enVu provides brands with immersive experiences to target, engage and influence consumer behavior. enVu brings expertise to each stage of an interactive-media activation, from creative concept and design, through installation, launch and post launch support and reporting. enVu is a division of Stratacache, a leading global provider of digital signage software, hardware and network services. enVu and Stratacache’s digital technologies improve in-store shopper experience, promote retail conversion and assist with mobile activation. For more information go to





Contact:

sandy@envu.com









enVu is pleased to announce its new partnership with senior exhibit expert Dalton Jenkins. An industry leader for almost three decades, Dalton Jenkins holds extensive experience in design & execution of successful corporate events and exhibits worldwide. He is being appointed to shoulder the expansion of enVu’s Exhibit House Partner Program."I am very excited to join the enVu team. I believe the potential for growth is tremendous. Having been in a leadership role in this industry for most of my career, I am confident we can develop and execute a partner plan to drive consistent sales and growth for our exhibit house partners,” noted Dalton Jenkins.Dalton Jenkins has worked at every level of trade show exhibits, and holds an unparalleled holistic know-how of the entire process. From being an exhibit house owner to taking care of marketing and design, he has donned every hat when it comes to development and manning of corporate exhibitions. Jenkins has a proven track record of success with corporate events, environments and exhibits that have churned out predictable sales growth, and improved rate of customer retention, with tangible ROI.“Experience technology is an effective and evolving tool for trade show managers, with a lot of potential. When experience technology is combined with a solid brand story it puts the attendee front and center. It is highly influential in strengthening connection with trade show attendees”, said Dalton “I look forward to bringing relevant technology solutions to our exhibit house partners.”Jimmy Abraham, the COO of enVu, said, “We feel very fortunate to have Dalton on the enVu team as we continue to grow our partner program. His extensive expertise will allow enVu to build a partner program focused on Exhibit House needs so we can become the best technology partner for exhibit houses.”About enVuenVu is a full service digital interactive media production company. enVu transforms events, retail, and brick and mortar spaces with captivating, shareable, digital interactive brand experiences. By seamlessly integrating brand storytelling with gestural, touch and mobile interactivity, enVu provides brands with immersive experiences to target, engage and influence consumer behavior. enVu brings expertise to each stage of an interactive-media activation, from creative concept and design, through installation, launch and post launch support and reporting. enVu is a division of Stratacache, a leading global provider of digital signage software, hardware and network services. enVu and Stratacache’s digital technologies improve in-store shopper experience, promote retail conversion and assist with mobile activation. For more information go to www.envu.com Tweet



