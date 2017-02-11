|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Engagement - Creating Connections with Customers Company News
Maritz Global Events Launches Design Studio EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibitor Media Group Partners with ITN International to Bring Cutting-Edge Technology Solutions to EXHIBITORLIVE Shows & Events
Virtual Reality, Drones, and Startups Among Highlights at HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair Shows & Events
Dimension Craft, Inc., Didgebridge LLC Delivers Digital Product Catalog to Mizuho America Inc. at CNS Annual Meeting 2017 People
EDPA Northeast Launches 'Friends in Need' Fundraising Effort Shows & Events
Hong Kong Electronics Fair and electronicAsia Attract 86,000 Buyers in Three Days New Products
etouches Delivers First-of-its-kind Comprehensive Event Management Platform with the Integration of its Venue Sourcing Solution Company News
Apogee Exhibits and Environments Launches Rebranded Web Site
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
enVu Hires Dalton Jenkins to Lead its Exhibit House Partner Program
11/2/2017
enVu is pleased to announce its new partnership with senior exhibit expert Dalton Jenkins. An industry leader for almost three decades, Dalton Jenkins holds extensive experience in design & execution of successful corporate events and exhibits worldwide. He is being appointed to shoulder the expansion of enVu’s Exhibit House Partner Program.
"I am very excited to join the enVu team. I believe the potential for growth is tremendous. Having been in a leadership role in this industry for most of my career, I am confident we can develop and execute a partner plan to drive consistent sales and growth for our exhibit house partners,” noted Dalton Jenkins.
Dalton Jenkins has worked at every level of trade show exhibits, and holds an unparalleled holistic know-how of the entire process. From being an exhibit house owner to taking care of marketing and design, he has donned every hat when it comes to development and manning of corporate exhibitions. Jenkins has a proven track record of success with corporate events, environments and exhibits that have churned out predictable sales growth, and improved rate of customer retention, with tangible ROI.
“Experience technology is an effective and evolving tool for trade show managers, with a lot of potential. When experience technology is combined with a solid brand story it puts the attendee front and center. It is highly influential in strengthening connection with trade show attendees”, said Dalton “I look forward to bringing relevant technology solutions to our exhibit house partners.”
Jimmy Abraham, the COO of enVu, said, “We feel very fortunate to have Dalton on the enVu team as we continue to grow our partner program. His extensive expertise will allow enVu to build a partner program focused on Exhibit House needs so we can become the best technology partner for exhibit houses.”
About enVu
enVu is a full service digital interactive media production company. enVu transforms events, retail, and brick and mortar spaces with captivating, shareable, digital interactive brand experiences. By seamlessly integrating brand storytelling with gestural, touch and mobile interactivity, enVu provides brands with immersive experiences to target, engage and influence consumer behavior. enVu brings expertise to each stage of an interactive-media activation, from creative concept and design, through installation, launch and post launch support and reporting. enVu is a division of Stratacache, a leading global provider of digital signage software, hardware and network services. enVu and Stratacache’s digital technologies improve in-store shopper experience, promote retail conversion and assist with mobile activation. For more information go to www.envu.com.
Contact:
sandy@envu.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|