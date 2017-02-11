|
Associations/Press
HCEA Announces New Membership Structure
11/2/2017
Over the past year, HCEA has undertaken several critical initiatives to advance our organization. With the aid of member feedback, volunteer leadership, and staff support, HCEA has launched a new website, expanded year-round education resources (webinars and resource information center), started the HCEA Meet-Ups, reimagined HCEAConnect, and introduced HCEAInnovate.
HCEA is excited to announce our next milestone: the new, streamlined HCEA Membership Structure. HCEA volunteers and staff reviewed membership needs with all categories and types of HCEA members, and the clear consensus was that our members need a simple membership structure that allows for more choice.
Our membership categories remain the same: Association, Corporation, and Industry Partner. What has changed is that now you will choose how many individuals from your organization will participate in HCEA and have access to our fantastic benefits. The simplicity of this system allows for more choice, makes it easier to explain the investment to your boss, and streamlines the entire organization’s membership process across all membership types.
You can review the new membership structure and corresponding dues schedule at hcea.org/membership. When you receive your renewal notice the second week of November, your invoice may look different based on the new structure. At this point, you will have the opportunity to make your choice about how you want to proceed with your HCEA membership; you can add or remove individual members based on your company’s needs.
For more information go to www.hcea.org.
Contact:
kleikwold@hcea.org
