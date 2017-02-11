trending Sponsored Content

Awards

MSPA Americas Announces 2018 Elite Award Recipients

Tweet 11/2/2017

MSPA Americas, the trade association representing the customer experience management and measurement industry, congratulates the winners of the 2018 Elite Award recipients. The MSPA Elite program is an awards program designed to recognize member companies that demonstrate their distinguished leadership and support in advancing the goals and objectives of MSPA Americas. These companies shoulder the advancement of the customer experience industry through active involvement in MSPA Americas.



The 2018 Elite Award recipients are: A Closer Look, Inc. (Norcross, GA)

ath Power Consulting Corporation (Andover, MA)

Bare International, Inc. (Fairfax, VA)

Customer Impact, LLC (Bryan, TX)

Elite CX Solutions (Palm Harbor, FL)

HS Brands International (Foxborough, MA)

Market Viewpoint (Glenmoore, PA)

Northwest Loss Prevention Consultants (Renton, WA)

Secret Shopper (Minneapolis, MN) Companies earning Elite status were honored at the annual CXE3 conference, a gathering of executives from mystery shopping firms, marketing research and merchandising companies, surveyors, field audit firms, loss prevention firms, and others.





About MSPA Americas

MSPA Americas connects and supports the businesses that influence the customer experience through managing, quantifying, interpreting, enhancing and re-defining the customer experience. Widely recognized as the leader in customer service experience measurement, management, and training, MSPA Americas is made up of member companies that provide these services to a variety of industries. The association strengthens the customer experience industry by uniting the efforts and actions of its members and supporting the businesses they serve. For more information, visit our website at





Contact:

mromero@hqtrs.com









