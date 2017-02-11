|
Awards
MSPA Americas Announces 2018 Elite Award Recipients
11/2/2017
MSPA Americas, the trade association representing the customer experience management and measurement industry, congratulates the winners of the 2018 Elite Award recipients. The MSPA Elite program is an awards program designed to recognize member companies that demonstrate their distinguished leadership and support in advancing the goals and objectives of MSPA Americas. These companies shoulder the advancement of the customer experience industry through active involvement in MSPA Americas.
The 2018 Elite Award recipients are:
About MSPA Americas
MSPA Americas connects and supports the businesses that influence the customer experience through managing, quantifying, interpreting, enhancing and re-defining the customer experience. Widely recognized as the leader in customer service experience measurement, management, and training, MSPA Americas is made up of member companies that provide these services to a variety of industries. The association strengthens the customer experience industry by uniting the efforts and actions of its members and supporting the businesses they serve. For more information, visit our website at www.mspa-na.org.
Contact:
mromero@hqtrs.com
