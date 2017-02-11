trending Sponsored Content

TRC and Swoogo Unite to Create ShowSimple DIY Badge Printing in a Box

Tweet 11/2/2017

In continuous pursuit of the most seamless and satisfying experiences for event planners, TRC and Swoogo – best-in-craft service providers to the events industry for more than 15 years – have launched ‘ShowSimple’. It’s DIY badge printing in a box.



TRC, already trusted to deliver stellar onsite event support for brands including Walmart, Ford, Shell and L’Oreal, spotted a gap in the market for great value badging services for smaller size events. Greg Lazzaro, Founder and President of TRC said “We recognize that every event is different, and sometimes smaller is better! ShowSimple delivers all the great TRC magic, in a box to your door.”



The real magic though, comes from the integration with Swoogo – the next-generation event registration company making waves in the industry with their mobile responsive, fully flexible platform loved by the likes of Inc., Fast Company and Schneider Group. Customers of Swoogo need only enter a few details about the badges they want, within the Swoogo portal, and order directly for delivery onsite.



It’s a partnership through and through, says Swoogo founder and CEO, Leonora Valvo: ‘Our customers asked for it, and TRC delivered it. Our teams worked in concert to design the product and I’m delighted with the results.”



ShowSimple includes two bar code scanning stations, a full color printer, the customer’s choice of badges, lanyards and even self-contained router with internet access. It’s simple, but it’s not hands-off – ShowSimple customers work with a specialist ‘virtual badge advisor’ and product manager to be confident of a quality experience.



TRC and Swoogo (along with their fellow best-in-craft event partners in The Event Tech Tribe) will be at IMEX Las Vegas 10-12th October to launch ShowSimple (booth G659) and are hosting their user conference/innovation forum “Unite” (open to non-Tribe customers) in San Francisco on 16th October.



For more information contact Greg Lazzaro greg@trcbadgerite.com (215) 539-3437 or Leonora Valvo lvalvo@swoogo.com (212)-655-9810, or visit





