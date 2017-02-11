|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Access and CTSM: Sponsorship as a Critical Component of Exhibit Marketing Company News
Maritz Global Events Launches Design Studio EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibitor Media Group Partners with ITN International to Bring Cutting-Edge Technology Solutions to EXHIBITORLIVE Shows & Events
Virtual Reality, Drones, and Startups Among Highlights at HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair Shows & Events
Dimension Craft, Inc., Didgebridge LLC Delivers Digital Product Catalog to Mizuho America Inc. at CNS Annual Meeting 2017 People
EDPA Northeast Launches 'Friends in Need' Fundraising Effort Shows & Events
Hong Kong Electronics Fair and electronicAsia Attract 86,000 Buyers in Three Days New Products
etouches Delivers First-of-its-kind Comprehensive Event Management Platform with the Integration of its Venue Sourcing Solution Company News
Apogee Exhibits and Environments Launches Rebranded Web Site
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Venues & Destinations
NYC & Company Issues Statement Following Terror Attack in New York City
11/2/2017
“We are deeply saddened by the terrible attack of October 31, and are thankful and reassured by the swift actions of the NYPD and first responders. Our deepest sympathies are with all the victims and their families. It is profoundly disheartening to learn of the five Argentineans and the Belgian who were among those who lost their lives, and other visitors who were injured or affected who were simply here to experience and enjoy this incredible City.
We condemn this senseless act of violence here and those in other destinations around the globe. We are a strong, united and resilient community. New York City remains a safe and welcoming destination for leisure visitors and meetings delegates, and we encourage travelers to continue with their plans here and elsewhere.”
— Fred Dixon, President and CEO, NYC & Company
About NYC & Company
NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organization for the City of New York, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities throughout the five boroughs, building economic prosperity and spreading the positive image of New York City worldwide. For the official source on all there is to see and do in New York City, go to www.nycgo.com.
Contact:
cheywood@nycgo.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|