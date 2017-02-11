|
Company News
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group Gives Back to Local Charities
11/2/2017
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, one of North America's leading trade suppliers of display, exhibit and event solutions is pleased to share the company's recent charitable contributions and efforts. Orbus has contributed to several local and nationwide organizations.
Most recently, Orbus fundraised for The Andrew Grene Foundation (AGF). AGF was founded by Tim Perutz, one of Orbus' board chairmen. Dedicated in the honor of Perutz's childhood friend, Andrew Grene, the foundation provides educational services and financial aid to those living in Haiti. Since its beginning in 2010, over 300 students have received a full-time education and over 1,600 women have been able to receive assistance in developing their own businesses.
On August 8, Orbus held a nacho bar fundraiser to raise money for AGF. Employees were encouraged to spend their lunch hour in Orbus' cafeteria, where they could purchase nachos. All proceeds went to AGF, and the company raised $412. The funds were used to sponsor school children in Haiti, providing them with lunches, school supplies and uniforms.
Orbus also raised funds for the St. Baldrick's Foundation through the sale of Shamrock Grams in the first half of March. Shamrock Grams, a way to send a smile and note to coworkers, were distributed on St. Patrick's Day; the company raised over $1,300.
Orbus also contributed to the St. Joseph Carpenter Society (a non-profit organization that focuses on creating safe neighborhoods and successful ownership in New Jersey) and Peabody Elementary School (a school in St. Louis, MO). Orbus partnered with FASTSIGNS® International Inc. to donate funds and supplies to build Back to School backpacks, which were given to the students at Peabody at the beginning of the fall semester.
“We place emphasis on the importance of community,” said Giles Douglas, President & CEO of Orbus.“We are always willing to take part in an opportunity to help those in the community around us and in causes close to our hearts.”
About Orbus
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group is a market-leading, privately owned group of companies that specialize in the manufacture and trade only supply of portable modular and custom modular exhibit and display products, graphics and solutions. Companies and brands within the group include Orbus365®, SignPro Systems®, Origin® and Nimlok®.
Orbus is a proud member of the ISA, SGIA, ASI, PPAI, UPIC, SAGE and EDPA; the company boasts G7 Master IDEAlliance certification and is registered to ISO 9001:2008 for the highest manufacturing quality standards and ISO 14001:2004 for its environmental management system and “green” efforts.
Orbus' supply and manufacturing facilities reside in Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit www.orbus.com.
Contact:
kyle@orbus.com
More information about Orbus Exhibit & Display Group...
