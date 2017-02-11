trending Sponsored Content

Awards

Bell Helicopter and GES Win Gold Stevie Award in 2017 International Business Awards

Tweet 11/2/2017

Bell Helicopter and GES were recognized as the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Best Exhibition Display, Stand or Feature category in The 14th Annual International Business Awards, held in Barcelona, Spain. The prestigious award recognized Bell Helicopter’s exhibit at HAI HELI-EXPO 2017.



“We are truly honored for our exhibit to win Gold in the International Business Awards,” said Chief Communications Officer for Bell Helicopter Robert T. Hastings. “The reveal of a new aircraft is especially exciting in the helicopter industry. We are embarking on a new era at Bell Helicopter. We are leveraging our history of pioneering new technologies to showcase what’s next in aviation. We wanted our exhibit at HAI HELI-EXPO 2017 to build anticipation and demand for our products and services while providing customers with an unforgettable experience that lasted long after the curtain was raised. And we believe we accomplished that mission. Mission accomplished!”







“GES is grateful for our long and successful partnership with Bell Helicopter,” said GES Sr. Strategic Account Executive, Melissa Levesque. “They are so open to us being part of their team that developing award-winning exhibits and experiences, like HAI 2017, becomes a wonderful collaboration of ideas and creativity.”



Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.



Comments from the Stevie Award judges included, “A well-considered exhibition display/stand with a really strong sense of aesthetics and quality finish. Importantly the exhibition provided an artful balance between edutainment, self-discovery, and corporate showmanship. Very strong strategic thought at work in the project's objectives and design approach, very creative, strong tactical delivery and outstanding results. Well done.”



The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. The 2017 IBAs received entries from more than 60 nations and territories. A record total of more than 3,900 nominations, from more than 60 nations and territories including organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.



Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at





About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Canadian International Auto Show. GES’ National Servicenter has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past nine years, and for the eighth year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation’s Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit



About Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter, a wholly owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., is an industry-leading producer of commercial and military, manned and unmanned vertical-lift aircraft and the pioneer of the revolutionary tiltrotor aircraft. Globally recognized for world-class customer service, innovation and superior quality, Bell's global workforce serves customers flying Bell aircraft in more than 120 countries.



About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at





